Women’s Ratings Update: Mayer and Ryan move up in weight, atomweight reshuffle and more

Mikaela Mayer (right) lands a right hand on Lucy Wildheart - Photo courtesy of Queensberry Promotions

Two weeks of action in the women’s boxing front have produced a few changed in the trailblazing Ring magazine women’s ratings.

Last week, Mikaela Mayer emphatically declared her intention to move up to the crowded lightweight division with a win over late-sub Lucy Wildheart.

Mayer is currently rated No. 1 at junior lightweight and has expressed her desire to have a rematch against her conqueror Alycia Baumgardner possibly at that weight, but she has also indicated that she intends to stay at 135 in the future. Pending a possible decision regarding her next fight, the panel saw no problem rating Mayer at No. 4 in the lightweight division while allowing her to maintain her No. 1 status at 130 for the time being.

Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez was dropped from the lightweight ratings to make room for Mayer.

In that same week, a couple of interesting fight in boxing’s lowest weight class produced some movement as well.

Fabiana Bytyqi, the Czech WBC champ in the 102-pound division, emerged victorious in her rematch against Elizabeth Corzo, against whom she had escaped with a draw in her previous encounter. The win, coupled with Montserrat Alarcon’s inactivity, led the panel to raise Bytyqi to the No. 1 position.

In another fight, Japan’s Sumire Yamanaka scored a win over Pimchanok Themjanda to remain unbeaten. She was then promoted to the No. 5 position in the ratings, bumping out former title challenger Eri Matsuda.

In the past week, Sandy Ryan, currently rated No. 1 at junior welterweight, moved up to 147 to score a shutout win over previously unbeaten Marie Pier Houle and start carving out a position for herself in that division. It remains unclear whether Ryan will remain at this division or seek opportunities at 140 in the near future, but her excellent performance coupled with Lolita Muzeya’s long inactivity at this weight conspired to bring Ryan in at No. 3.

