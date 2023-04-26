Sunny Edwards scheduled to defend his flyweight belt against Andres Campos on June 10

Sunny Edwards - Photo courtesy of Probellum

Sunny Edwards will attempt to defend his IBF flyweight title against Andres Campos at the OVO Arena Wembley, London on Saturday June 10 live worldwide on DAZN as part of a triple-header that includes Nina Hughes defending her WBA bantamweight crown against Shannon Courtenay and Cherneka Johnson defending her IBF junior featherweight strap against Ellie Scotney.

Edwards (19-0 4 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut in the capital having penned a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn in March, and the unbeaten Sheffield-based slickster makes his fourth defense of the IBF strap he landed in April 2021 against Moruti Mthalane in London.

‘Showtime’ is gunning for unification clashes in the second half of the year and having seen off challenges from Felix Alvarado, Muhammad Waseem and Jayson Mama, he welcomes unbeaten Chilean Campos to his homeland. Campos (15-0 4 KOs), 26, who has called Edwards out before, landed the 15th win of his career in January and fourth inside the distance – and now lands the world title shot he’s been craving.

“Campos has been calling for a fight with me for a couple years now since I’ve been champion which is strange to me,” said Edwards. “So, now I’m gonna cook him like sweet chilli and send him back packing with his tail between his legs, the little muppet!”

An all-British title clash will pit WBA bantamweight ruler Hughes (5-0 2 KOs) making the first defence of her title against former title holder Courtenay (8-2 3 KOs). Hughes landed the title in Dubai in November against Jamie Mitchell, and the late-bloomer from Essex will face a hungry Courtenay in London as the Watford star aims to regain the title she lost on the scales before dropping a majority decision to Mitchell in Liverpool in October 2021 having beaten Ebanie Bridges to win the belt in London six months earlier.

The third title bout on the bill pits Australian IBF junior featherweight champion Johnson against unbeaten Briton Scotney. Johnson (15-1 6 KOs) got her hands on the vacant title on her home patch in Melbourne 12 months ago against Melissa Esquivel and then bravely coped with a brutal cut in the second round of her first defence against fellow Aussie Susie Ramadan as they served up a classic at the Rod Laver Arena in October. Scotney (6-0) lands her first title shot against Johnson, and the Catford star, will fight at the Wembley venue for the third time in her burgeoning career after landing the European title in her last outing in October.

There’s an action-packed undercard supporting the three World title bouts, with some of Matchroom’s brightest talents in crunch clashes.

Cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke looks to close in on a British title tilt as he faces David Jamieson in a final eliminator for the British title. Clarke (5-0 4 KOs) got vital rounds under his belt in February in Nottingham in his first ten rounder when Israel Duffus became the first fighter to take him to the final bell, and now the 32 year old meets Jamieson (10-2 7 KOs) to get into pole position for the British strap, and it would lead to a second crack at the title for Jamieson, who met current champion Mikael Lawal for the belt in November.

Youssef Khoumari and Reece Bellotti will meet in an eliminator for British Super-Featherweight title. Khoumari (15-1-1 6 KOs) performs on his doorstep in a key battle for the 26 year old to get into range for the Lord Lonsdale belt, and the Wembley talent has bagged a pair of wins since being edged out by Jorge Castaneda in October 2021.

Watford’s Bellotti got himself back into winning ways after picking up the Southern Area title last April by stopping Dean Dodge at York Hall having dropped losses to World rated Raymond Ford and Jordan Gill on Matchroom bills previously.

The ‘Romford Bull’ Johnny Fisher (8-0 7 KOs) will bring his Bull Army to Wembley for the third time as the 24 year old Heavyweight fights for the ninth time in the pros, Anthony Joshua-managed Shannon Ryan (4-0) returns to the venue of her March 2022 debut to continue her pro journey, and rising starlets George Liddard(2-0 2 KOs) and Muhammad Ali (1-0) feature on Before the Bell.

“What a night we have in store on June 10 in London,” said Hearn. “Sunny headlines in his first fight with us and with those massive unification fights on the horizon, he’ll be looking to shine against Andres, who can upset the odds in his first title fight.

A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.