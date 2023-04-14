Omar Trinidad: I don’t envision myself losing

Omar Trinidad (Instagram: @trinidad_boxing)

Omar Trinidad got a late start in the fight game but he has made up for lost time by quickly making a name for himself as a legit featherweight prospect.

Trinidad hopes to solidify his standing at 126 pounds tonight when he faces Adan Ochoa, at Commerce Casino, in Commerce, California. The eight-round bout will headline a seven-bout “Hollywood Fight Nights” card (UFC Fight Pass, 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, both Trinidad and Ochoa weighed in at 125.4 pounds.

The 27-year-old Trinidad (11-0-1, 9 knockouts), who resides in nearby Los Angeles, most recently fought on January 27, knocking out gatekeeper Jose Luis Ramirez in the second round. After the fight, Ochoa entered the ring and challenged Trinidad to a fight.

When the Ochoa fight was presented to him, Trinidad had no hesitation in signing off to face him. Trinidad doesn’t know why Ochoa (12-2, 5 KOs) has been adamant to face him but he’s not one to turn down a challenge.

“I would bump into him at different gyms [in Southern California],” Trinidad told The Ring on Tuesday. “Nothing came about with him until he began calling me out and mentioning my name. He must like what I have because he always keeps saying my name.

“Boxing is a business. He probably thinks boxing is a hobby but this is personal for me. This is my career. I take this as him wanting to stop my plans from happening. There is bad blood. He says he takes this seriously but he’s been a pro for over seven years. I’ve been a pro for four years, yet I have almost as many fights as him. Maybe he’s upset at how his career has been compared to what I’ve done.”

Trinidad has fought on a handful of 360 Promotions cards but will be headlining for the first time tonight.

“I’ve fought as the co-feature three times but this is my first time as the main event,” said Trinidad, who made his pro debut in July 2018. “I approach every fight the same. My mentality is every fight is a world title fight. I train harder than my last fight because I want to do better than my last fight. I don’t envision myself losing. That’s why I take every fight seriously.”

Trinidad has trained at different gyms in Southern California and has faced an array of talented titleholders, contenders, prospects and unbeaten fighters.

Based on the amount of quality of sparring he has received throughout the years, Trinidad has learned a great deal, which has allowed him to improve his skill-set. Trinidad considered himself a boxer-puncher, who can adapt to any style in the ring.

“It all depends on who we face,” said Trinidad. “I can box a little bit, then apply pressure. I can beat a fighter at their own game. If an opponent wants to bring a technical side, I can apply pressure and break him down. If a fighter comes out aggressively against me, I can counter and outbox him. I believe I’ve become a more well-rounded fighter.”

Trinidad credits his father with introducing him to the fight game. After watching videos of some of his favorite fighters, Trinidad has honed his skills in the gym, utilizing different styles from fighters to evolve into the fighter he is today.

He is appreciative of Tom Loeffler, who runs 360 Promotions, for signing him to a promotional deal. Trinidad believes he is on the right track and on the cusp of eventually becoming a contender.

The bout against Ochoa is his most difficult, on paper thus far, but he is not one to shy away from a challenge and is eager to prove why he is one to watch at 126 pounds.

“It’s a blessing. I started working hard when I knew I wanted boxing to be my career and my life. All those long days where I started early in the mornings are starting to pay off. Long camps where a fight would get postponed at the last minute are a thing of the past.

“I’m grateful to my dad because he was the one who had me watch videos of those fighters who I now look up to. Fighters like Jorge ‘Maromero’ Paez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar De La Hoya, Salvador Sanchez, Mike Tyson. I loved watching them fight.

“I always want to stay active. Staying active is a big factor. It’s essential. You go into a fight with no ring rust. I want to stay active and fight two or three more times in 2023.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected] and on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.