Luis Feliciano hopes exposure on Roy Jones-Anthony Pettis card leads to big fights

Photo by Phil Lambert/Gamebred Boxing

Luis Feliciano hopes to contend at 140 pounds. He hopes a win this weekend will continue his march towards that goal.

Feliciano will face Clarence Booth Saturday night at the Fiserv Forum in his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The eight-round bout will take place on the Gamebred Boxing 4 card that will be headlined by the clash between Roy Jones, Jr. and Anthony Pettis.

The card will stream live on pay-per-view.

The 30-year-old Feliciano (16-0, 8 knockouts) has not fought since August 19, defeating Alejandro Frias Rodriguez by majority decision. Feliciano overcame a knockdown in the opening round to later drop Frias, eventually grinding out a win.

The win on August 19 came over three months after Feliciano traveled to Hermosillo, Mexico to defeat Hector Colin by decision over eight one-sided rounds. The win over Colin was his first since late 2019 and his first as a promotional free agent after fighting the Golden Boy Promotional banner.

Feliciano will face a fighter in Booth (21-7, 13 KOs), who has lost his last three fights. Booth lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten Lindolfo Delgado in his last bout on February 3. Despite Booth’s struggles in recent fights, Feliciano is expecting the best version of Booth and is not overlooking him Saturday night.

“My opponent is a tough, experienced veteran,” Feliciano told The Ring earlier this week. “We are looking forward to putting on a great show.”

After having fought most of his fights in Southern California and Puerto Rico, Feliciano will be fighting for the first time in his professional career in his hometown. Feliciano will have family and friends in the crowd, which he is grateful for since few of them have been able to travel to see him in person.

“I’m excited to be part of the Pettis-Jones, Jr. card in my hometown,” said Feliciano, who made his pro debut in February 2017. “It’s been a dream of mine to fight back home in front of my people on the big stage.”

Feliciano is hoping to land a significant fight later this year, should he come out victorious against Booth. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed his activity in the ring, but he hopes to fight at least three times this year.

Feliciano wants to eventually face the best in the division.

“This is my first fight of 2023,” said Feliciano. “I look forward to climbing the ladder in the rankings of the 140-pound division this year with great, quality wins and eventually positioning myself into the top 10-15 and being involved in big fights soon.”

