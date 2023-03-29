Vergil Ortiz Jr. pulls out of his fight against Eimantas Stanionis due to recurring ailment

Looks like the return of Vergil Ortiz Jr. will have to wait a little longer.

In a statement by his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions, the fighter announced the cancellation of his impending clash against Eimantas Stanionis due to the return of an ailment that has already affected him in the past.

“In preparation for his upcoming fight on April 29 in Arlington, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. has had to pull out of his main event versus Eimantas Stanionis for the WBA (welterweight belt) due to a flare-up with rhabdomyolysis,” said the press release announcing the cancellation.

“Ortiz was diagnosed in March 2022 with the serious condition which can cause permanent organ damage and can be potentially fatal. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to the ring later this year,” reads the statement.

“Vergil works tirelessly to prepare for his fights and this is of course a huge disappointment for Golden Boy, him and his family,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Despite this setback, I truly believe Vergil remains focused and will accomplish his goal of becoming a world champion this year and going on to become the top welterweight in the division.”

Ortiz and Stanionis are rated at No. 5 and 6 by The Ring, respectively, at the 147-pound limit.

More information on the April 29 event will be announced shortly.

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.