BLK Prime launches weekly Tuesday Night Fight series, first show in May

BLK Prime, the streaming platform that entered the major boxing world with the Terence Crawford-David Avanesyan headlined PPV this past December, recently announced that it would launch a new ongoing series, Tuesday Night Fights, beginning in May.

BLK Prime will feature five fights every Tuesday night live as part of the $3.99 monthly subscription to the platform.

A huge part of the BLK Prime mission is showcasing women’s fights weekly including all-women cards. Women’s boxing has been on the rise, but there are many women without opportunities to get in the ring. BLK Prime is opening that platform for all women fighters.

BLK Prime wants to give boxing fans the opportunity to watch great fights weekly, including undefeated prospects in competitive fights. BLK Prime will have seasoned commentators along with current and former champions call the fights.

“The top five of the week are going to be the new wave of Boxing for all up and coming fighters. BLK Prime is providing a platform for all fighters to showcase and show the world who the best fighters are,” said Zab Judah, former champ and Spokesperson for BLK Prime.

The first Tuesday Night Fights main event prospect will include Alan Garcia, (8-0, 7 KOs), a lightweight from Ulysses, Kansas. More information coming soon.