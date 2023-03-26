Srisaket Sor Rungvisai bounces back with third round TKO over Pipat Chaiporn

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Photo by Ed Mulholland/ Matchroom Boxing USA

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai battered Pipat Chaiporn, dropping him three times en route to a knockout win Saturday night at the Tupatemi Air Force Central Stadium in Chaiporn’s hometown of Bangkok, Thailand.

Rungvisai, who is currently ranked No. 6 by The Ring at 115 pounds, improved to 51-6-1 (44 knockouts) with the win.

From the opening bell, Rungvisai, who resides in Si Sa Ket, Thailand, was on the attack, walking Chaiporn down and putting him on the defensive. Rungvisai ripped punches to the head and body that hurt Chaiporn.

Less than 30 seconds into round 3, a sweeping left cross to the head dropped Chaiporn to the canvas, near the ropes. Chaiporn beat the count and was game, but continued to take several punches to the head. Less than a minute later, a left to the stomach dropped Chaiporn to his knees. Chaiporn again beat the count, but it was only a matter of time when Rungvisai would end matters.

Rungvisai focused his attack to the body, followed by a series of combinations to the head of Chaiporn. A straight left to the body dropped Chaiporn to the canvas, prompting an immediate stoppage of the fight at 1:56.

Saturday’s win marked Rungvisai’s first fight back to the ring since his knockout loss to then-WBC world junior bantamweight titleholder Jesse Rodriguez on June 25. Rungvisai, the former Ring Magazine junior bantamweight champion, had won his previous three fights since his Juan Francisco Estrada in April 2019.

Rungvisai is also known for his two victories over Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in 2017.

Chaiporn falls to 48-17-2, 31 KOs. The 37-year-old has now lost five of his last seven bouts dating back to 2019.

Also on the Nakornluang Boxing Promotion card, flyweight Thananchai Charunphak improved to 16-1, 12 KO, defeating Roland Jay Biendima (17-13-1, 10 KOs) of the Philippines by unanimous decision over 10 rounds. No scores were announced.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing