Fulton-Inoue postponed due to an injury sustained by Naoya Inoue in training

Looks like one of the most anticipated and long-awaited fights in the lower weights will have to wait a little longer.

As per a Top Rank press release, Stephen Fulton’s WBO/WBC junior featherweight world title defense against Naoya Inoue — originally scheduled for Sunday, May 7, at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan — has been postponed due to a training injury suffered by Inoue.



Fulton-Inoue will be rescheduled for July, with a new date to be announced in due course.



Once rescheduled, the main event and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ just as the original card



Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) will make his third world title defense and second as a unified champion since defeating Brandon Figueroa in one of the best fights of 2021. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs), the sport’s pound-for-pound king, is a three-division world champion who is making his junior featherweight debut after defeating Paul Butler last December to become the undisputed bantamweight world champion.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.