Unbeaten Lexson Mathieu leaves boxing career behind to pursue cryptocurrency

Photo from Eye of the Tiger Promotions

When super middleweight Lexson Mathieu turned professional in January 2019 big things were expected of him. He moved quickly and in just his ninth professional fight he won the NABF title. It was thought to be the beginning.

However, like for so many when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, things changed drastically for the charismatic Canadian.

“My career was amazing, I had big promise, Covid came, a lot of restrictions came,” Mathieu told The Ring. “I had to leave the country, the restrictions were too severe for us, we were feeling like they put their foot on our throat. I didn’t have the right to train in the gym at that time. We were training in secret.

“We decided to leave the country, so I gave up all my assets like cars, apartments and me and my two brothers and coach to Mexico for two months. We decided to train in Cabo St. Lucas because we knew we were going to have a boxing event in Mexico.

“Eventually the restrictions came much harder on people and we didn’t even have the right to go back to Canada because the borders were closed. At that point, I understood I couldn’t continue my boxing career. If you’re not vaccinated, you can’t fight.”

That lead Mathieu and his brother Kingsley to moving to Thailand and getting involved in Crypto currency.

“When we accepted my career was over and we couldn’t fight anymore, I decided to drop the training and go and live in Thailand because the restrictions were less severe,” he said. “Also, the country was more Crypto friendly, banks allow Crypto currency to transit, so I had the right to exchange money. In Canada it was different, I didn’t have the right to buy or mess with Crypto at all. That’s why we chose Thailand.”

Mathieu, who is still only 23, freely admits he wasn’t in love with boxing and he only boxed because he was good at it and it felt more like a job than vocation.

“Boxing, training and fighting was a nightmare, it was not something I enjoy, it’s the after fight I enjoy,” he said. “I can say I miss the after fight, living like a champion and the recognition. I also love my new life.

“I loved living like a champion but I hated every minute that passed in the gym. I hated doing sparring, I hated doing the heavy bag. I hated training.

“People say they love boxing; I told them I don’t believe [them.] They do it because they like living like champions. Yes, it’s true living like champions is worth it. Boxing is hard and takes a lot of scarify.”

And without that passion, boxing isn’t something you can play with. As they say, ‘You don’t play boxing.’ You’re either all in or all out, no half measures and Mathieu is smart enough to realize that.

“My second life is in Finance, Crypto was just a tool we used to get our financial freedom and to be able to move money around the country without being restricted,” he explained. “Last year, if you wanted to send money to the Freedom convoy in Ottawa, you get your bank account froze, like in China, so it was pretty severe.

“The only way you can own your own money is by Crypto, Bit Coin, Money Row, I use Crypto like a tool. Now our new life is in finance, we run an investment consortium and we want to acquire as much assets as possible. This is our new quest.

“In Thailand we opened a business to be able mess around with Crypto currency without being restricted like in Canada.”

While it looks like the last time we will see Lexson inside a boxing ring, his younger brother, Wilkens, is a five-time national amateur champion, who made his debut on February 2 and appears to also have a bright future. Mathieu 2:0, if you will.

“We have a different mindset and different opinion,” he said. “I didn’t like boxing but Wilkens is in love with the sport, he loves watching boxing. I don’t watch boxing, I don’t consume the sport but Wilkens is different, he’s more in touch with the fans and it’s different.”

Mathieu’s former promoter Camille Estephan of Eye of The Tiger, appreciates the transparency Mathieu showed in expressing that he wasn’t keen to pursue a boxing career anymore.

“Lexson is an ‘all in guy’ who is fully invested in his projects, in what he believes in,” stated Estephan. “He invested in his boxing career and that’s what led him to success and being undefeated.

“He was smart about his gains afterwards and redirected his career to other interests, and stayed true to himself. We discussed his career, and I greatly appreciated his honesty in informing me of the path he wished to follow to develop his other passions, he remained true to himself.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on

[email protected]