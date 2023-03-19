Jarrell Miller stops Lucas Browne in six rounds in Dubai

Jarrell Miller. Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Jarrell Miller scored his biggest win in several years, stopping Lucas Browne in round six of an entertaining heavyweight brawl at the Agenda Arena in Dubai on Saturday.

The end came at the 2:33 mark as Miller (26-0-1, 22 knockouts) teed off on Browne (31-4, 27 KOs) along the ropes, just moments after Browne rose up from a knockdown brought about by repeated right hands from Miller.

Miller, who is nine years younger than Browne at 34, weighed in at the second highest weight of his career at 333 pounds, dwarfing the gigantic Browne, who was 277 pounds. Browne, who was coming off a first round stoppage of Junior Fa last June, was getting in his big punches early but was slowly being broken down by the pressure of the New Yorker Miller.

IT’S ALL OVER IN THE 6th!



JARRELL MILLER DEFEATS LUCAS BROWNE BY TKO AFTER A HELLUVA FIGHT.💥#millerbrowne pic.twitter.com/oH4W6doXB1 — ProBox TV (@ProBox_TV) March 18, 2023

The win was a return to high profile fights for Miller, who had fought twice in 2022, beating nondescript opposition after nearly four years out of the ring.

Miller had once been the top rated heavyweight contender in the world, but saw his stock plummet after a scheduled challenge of then-unified titleholder Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden was nixed after he tested positive for multiple banned substances. Miller was replaced by Andy Ruiz, who stopped Joshua in a significant upset to win the belts.

Miller then signed with Top Rank, but a fight with Jerry Forrest the following year was canceled after he once again tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

In the co-main event, Jono Carroll (24-2-1, 7 KOs) of Dublin won a unanimous decision over Miguel Marriaga (30-7, 26 KOs) in a ten-round junior lightweight meeting between former title challengers. The scores were 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 in favor of Carroll, who has won six straight since losing to Maxi Hughes in 2020.

The show was promoted by Anatoly Sulyanov, who is best known for promoting MMA and bareknuckle boxing shows in Russia.

