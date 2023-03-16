Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat to headline DAZN card on March 25

Jose Zepeda (right) only needed a little more than half a round to stop Josue Vargas. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Junior welterweight contender Jose Zepeda, who is ranked No. 6 by The Ring, will return to action, on March 25, against Neeraj Goyat, Golden Boy Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at Domo Alcalde, in Guadalajara, Mexico, and will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Zepeda (35-3, 27 knockouts), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of La Puente, most recently fought on November 26, losing by knockout to Regis Prograis in Round 11. Both Prograis and Zepeda were fighting for the vacant WBC title.

The loss to Prograis snapped a string of five consecutive victories, with his most recent win taking place in October 2021, when he stopped Josue Vargas in the opening round. The win over Vargas took place over a year after his all-action fight against Ivan Baranchyk, one that saw a total of eight knockdowns between the two that Zepeda ultimately won.

The 33-year-old is promoted by Zanfer Boxing and had previously fought on Top Rank cards.

Goyat (17-3-2, 7 KOs) will take a significant step up in opposition when he squares off against the southpaw Zepeda. Goyat, who resides in Ghandigarh, India, most recently fought on July 2, stopping Channarong Injampa in the second round.

The 31-year-old has won his last eight bouts since losing to Sergio Daniel Moreno, which ironically, was Goyat’s only fight in Mexico thus far. Goyat has also fought in Canada, South Korea and Thailand.

Fringe junior middleweight contender Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs), of Ensenada, Mexico, and unbeaten featherweight and Guadalajara resident Rafael Espinoza (19-0, 16 KOs) will fight in separate 10-round bouts. Ocampo lost by unanimous decision in his most recent bout, on October 8, to junior middleweight contender Sebastian Fundora.

Unbeaten super middleweight prospect Aaron Silva (11-0, 8 KOs), of Monterrey, Mexico, who recently signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions, will face Jaime Hernandez Lopez (10-8, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

In the opening bout of the DAZN stream, Miguel Torres Nunez (11-1, 6 KOs), of Guadalajara, will square off against Mexico City’s Kevin Montiel (6-2-2, 3 KOs) in an eight round junior lightweight bout.

Zepeda-Goyat will headline the first Mexico edition of the “Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN” stream of this year.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected] and on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.