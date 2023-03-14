Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores headlines ShoBox tripleheader on April 7

Shinard Bunch fought five times in 2020, and is on pace to fight even more frequently in 2021.

Hard-hitting junior welterweight prospect Shinard Bunch will square off against unbeaten Bryan Flores on April 7, Showtime announced Monday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the Cache Creek Casino in Brooks, California and will headline a three-bout ShoBox telecast (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The fight between Bunch and Flores figures to be a compelling clash between two boxer-punchers who come forward and throw an abundance of punches.

“We are excited to put on our third ShoBox event over the first four months of the year that will once again feature step-up battles for each fighter,” said Gordon Hall, executive producer for ShoBox: The New Generation. “Our main event is an elevated ShoBox bout with Shinard Bunch facing Bryan Flores in their toughest test with the winner on the verge of becoming a contender.

“That’s the essence of ShoBox – the winner punches their ticket and moves a step closer to becoming a champion while the runner-up gains exposure and a learning experience to grow on and stay in the hunt.”

Bunch (20-1-1 1 NC, 16 knockouts), who resides in Trenton, New Jersey, has fought on ShoBox once before, fighting to a controversial split-decision draw against Janelson Figueroa Bocachica in July 2021, in a fight many thought Bunch did enough to win. Since then, he has won his last five bouts, including his last outing, which was a unanimous decision win over former world title challenger Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy on December 9.

The 23-year-old suffered his only blemish as a pro in August 2019, losing to unbeaten Paul Kroll. He fought often during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting five times in 2000 and eight times in 2021.

Bunch hopes to become a contender at 140 pounds, but is not overlooking Flores.

“It’s a blessing to be back on ShoBox,” said Bunch, who was on the same USA National team as Errol Spence, Jr. and Shakur Stevenson. “Not only on ShoBox, but as a main event. I’ve always dreamed of this. I have a great opponent who is very tough, and I know he’s coming to fight. He’s 23-0 (and) looking to make a statement, so this is definitely going to be a war. This fight should come down to who wants it more.”

Flores (23-0-1, 13 KOs) last fought on December 15, defeating Placido Ramirez by unanimous decision in his hometown of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The win over Ramirez took place over two months after Flores defeated Daniel Sanchez Bibiesca by decision.

The 27-year-old Flores has fought once before in the United States, knocking out Tyrone Luckey in the first round in December 2021. Flores may be the underdog going into the Bunch fight, but is confident he can get a result on April 7.

“I think my opportunity has arrived, I am very motivated,” said Flores, who has notable wins over Nery Saguilan and Ramon Mascarena, Jr. “I am happy for the opportunity and I want to give everything in each training session. I feel that I have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

In the co-feature, unbeaten junior lightweight Neri Romero will face Frency Fortunato in a 10-round bout.

The 34-year-old Romero (16-0, 9 KOs), who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, stopped Jorge Sanchez in the eighth round of his last bout on August 27. He has split time fighting professionally in Argentina, the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Fortunato (15-1, 10 KOs) knocked out Keine Montenegro in his last bout on February 10. The Dominican-born has won his last five bouts since an action-fight loss to Alberto Melian in March 2021.

In the opening bout of the telecast, Raul Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic will square off against Jersey City’s Robert Terry (9-0, 3 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper.

