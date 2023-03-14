Jean Pascal hits the comeback trail to take on Michael Eifert in Canada on Thursday

Jean Pascal pulled a mild shocker by handing Marcus Browne his first defeat. Photo by Nabeel Ahmad/Premier Boxing Champions

Former light heavyweight titlist Jean Pascal will look to roll back the years when he faces unheralded Michael Eifert in an IBF 175-pound title eliminator at Place Bell, Laval, Canada, on Thursday.

Pascal, The Ring’s No. 8 ranked light heavyweight, appreciates the importance of beating his German opponent.

“Michael Eifert is what stands between me and the world titles,” Pascal (36-6-1, 20 knockouts) told The Ring. “I think he’s a good fighter but he’s in for a long night, or maybe a short one.”

The popular 40-year-old Canadian was keeping his cards close to his chest and didn’t want to go into detail on what his largely unknown rival will bring to this fight.

“Can’t give away secrets, tune in and see for yourself.” he said.

The two had been scheduled to meet on February 9, only for Pascal to catch Covid-19 and rule himself out.

“I feel good now and fully recovered,” he said. “When I first got Covid it hit me pretty hard, I felt tired, but I rested and got better and now I’m feeling great headed into this fight.”

In an ironic turn of events, Pascal fought the legendary Bernard Hopkins in 2010 and again in 2011. The pair fought to a draw in their first encounter and Hopkins (UD 12) won the rematch. On those occasions Pascal was the younger man by some 18-years. In this instance he is 15-years older than Eifert.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m going to win this fight and win it impressively, and then I plan to shock the world, but first things first I’ve got to handle Eifert.”

Pascal is the more proven commodity and has home advantage. However, at 40 you never know how much longer he can perform at a high level. With respect to Eifert he is taking a huge step up in class and if Pascal is close to his best, he should have no issues winning. The hunch is Pascal will win the fight in the second half by stoppage or if Eifert can hold on, Pascal will claim a wide points decision.

Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) only turned professional in June 2018 and has rarely fought outside of Germany. The 25-year-old lost his unbeaten record to countryman Tom Dzemski (MD 8) but exacted revenge in a rematch (UD 10).

He has won the German national title by stopping previously unbeaten Nils Schmidt (KO 3) and an IBF regional title to help move himself into a position to fight an eliminator.

Pascal-Eifert will be broadcast live on ESPN+ on Thursday 7 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

