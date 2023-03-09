Friday, March 10, 2023  |
Photos: Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia New York press conference

09
Mar
by The Ring | 

Images from the kickoff press conference to promote Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) vs. Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), which takes place on April 22 in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on pay-per-view through Showtime and DAZN.

Photos by Amanda Westcott/Showtime.



