Terrell Gausha drops Brandyn Lynch three times for ninth round KO win

Terrell Gausha (right) lands a right hand on Brandyn Lynch. Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

ONTARIO, California – Former world junior middleweight title challenger Terrell Gausha stopped Brandyn Lynch in the ninth round Saturday night.

Gausha, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino, improves to 23-3-1, 12 knockouts.

Early on in the fight, Gausha consistently fought a home for a straight or overhand right hand to the head of Lynch’s head. During the middle rounds, Lynch was the more assertive fighter, walking Gausha back against the ropes. Gausha continued to fight in spurts, but did not throw the same volume of punches as he did earlier in the fight.

With about a minute left in the eighth round, a punch momentarily stunned Gausha. Lynch attempted to follow up, but the 35-year-old Gausha wisely tied up.

Moments into the ninth round, a right cross dropped Lynch onto the canvas. Lynch beat the count, but was still on wobbly legs. When the action resumed, Gausha dropped Lynch a second time, landing two right crosses to the head. Lynch again beat the count, but was dropped a third time from a barrage of punches. Referee Jerry Cantu immediately stopped the bout at the 50-second mark.

Gausha last fought on March 26 of last year, dropping Tim Tszyu before losing by unanimous decision. He challenged then-WBA world titleholder Erislandy Lara in October 2017, losing by unanimous decision.

Lynch, who lives and trains in Los Angeles, drops to 12-2-1 1 NC, 9 KOs. The 31-year-old is a nephew of actor/ director Eddie Murphy.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

