Travon Marshall stops Justin DeLoach in 3 rounds to stay unbeaten

Travon Marshall walks off as Justin DeLoach is counted out. Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

ONTARIO, Calif. – Welterweight prospect Travon Marshall is impressively passing the eye test in each outing.

Marshall of Capitol Heights, Maryland stopped Justin Deloach in the third round Saturday night at the Toyota Arena.

The 22-year-old improves to 8-0, 7 knockouts.

Both came out aggressive from the opening bell, swinging vicious hooks and crosses to each other’s head. Marshall stuck out his left arm and tried to work to the body with left hooks or right hands to the body. Because of the amount of punches he received, Deloach’s face was bruised and he was bleeding from his nose as he walked back to his corner to end the round.

Marshall continued to work the body of Deloach in the second round. He also mixed in uppercuts to the head as both stood in the pocket. About a minute left in the round, a lead left hook momentarily stunned Deloach, but Deloach immediately fired back.

WOW! WHAT A CRACK! 😱 Unbeaten Travon Marshall scores the thunderous third-round KO over Deloach Dock ⚡️ Tune into the #FigueroaMagsayo Prelims LIVE: https://t.co/P0yALPP9Tu#MarshallDeloachDock pic.twitter.com/1JbOuqHffn — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

Both fighters let their hands go early in the third round, but Marshall continued to land the more-telling punches, especially on the inside. Towards the end of the round, a well-placed right hand dropped Deloach face first to the canvas. Deloach beat the count but referee Thomas Taylor waved the fight off at 2:07.

Deloach and Marshall were involved in a shouting match at Friday’s weigh-in, where both had to be separated. Both acknowledged one another and shook hands after the end of the fight.

Marshall has impressed in recent outings on Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) cards, also stopping Shawn West on January 7 and, last year on June 4, against Marcus Washington.

The 29-year-old Deloach, who resides in Augusta, Georgia, drops to 19-6, 10 KOs. He has lost five of his last seven bouts, including to Eimantas Stanionis, Jeison Rosario, and Terrel Williams.

Also fighting on the Showtime YouTube stream was super middleweight Daniel Blancas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who improved to 5-0, 3 KOs, stopping Kansas City’s Kynndale Prather (3-16, 1 KO) at 1:53 of the opening round. Blancas dropped Prather twice with hooks to the body.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing