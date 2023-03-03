Angel Fierro: I will show I’m ready for the best at 135 pounds

Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Angel Fierro burst onto the lightweight scene two years ago this month. Since then, Fierro has slowly developed into a contender at 135 pounds. He hopes another win could lead to a shot against the upper echelon in the division.

Fierro will face Eduardo Estela Saturday night at the Polideportivo Juan S. Millan in Culiacan, Mexico. The 10-round bout will headline a Matchroom Boxing card that will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Friday’s weigh-in, Fierro weighed in at 134.4 pounds. Estela weighed 134.2 pounds.

In his last bout on October 22, Fierro (20-1-2, 16 knockouts) broke down Jeremy Cuevas to win by knockout in the sixth round. The fight took place on the undercard of Mauricio Lara stopping Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City. Lara fought on February 18, knocking out Leigh Wood to win the WBA world featherweight title.

The 24-year-old was grateful to fight on the same card as Lara, who is a close friend of his. Seeing Lara win a world title has given Fierro more motivation to fight for a world title.

“I’ve been on the same card as Mauricio and he motivates me a lot,” Fierro said earlier this week. “Knowing that a fellow Mexican friend got his shot and became world champion, and I know my chance will come soon.”

Fierro, who grew up in Tijuana, Mexico, will face another once-beaten fighter in Estela. In his last bout on November 26, Estela defeated top prospect Ruben Torres by split decision. Estela, who is promoted by Marcos Maidana, has won his last four bouts since his loss to Mauricio Lara in September 2019.

“I am focused on Eduardo,” said Fierro, who is unbeaten in his last five bouts. “I know he is a strong and brave fighter, with a lot of character in the ring. I think he is one of the best fighters I have faced so far, and it’s one of the most important fights of my career so far.

“The moment I knew I would be fighting him, I’ve been watching and analyzing him, because I know it’s a tough test. I think it will be a fight where we trade, we will see in the middle of the ring, looking for our (opportunity). Neither of us want the fight to go to the judges.”

Fierro took a major step-up in opposition when he faced Alberto Machado, a former world secondary junior lightweight titleholder in March 2021. Fierro overcame two knockdowns to stop Machado in the sixth round.

On March 5 of last year, Fierro fought to a majority decision draw against former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos in a fight many at ringside thought he did enough to win. Fierro believes the better opposition he has faced has made him a better overall fighter.

Fierro hopes an impressive victory would put him in line to face the top fighters in the division. In the meantime, he must take care of business against Estela, but is glad he will fight before a partisan crowd in Mexico.

“I will show the world that I am a fighter at 135 pounds who is ready for them,” said Fierro. “I am looking for my world title shot and ready to hunt the best down. (Ring Magazine lightweight champion) Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz; they are all on my list to fight next.

“It motivates me even more to fight at home, to be able to put on a great show for the people of Mexico. Everyone knows that Mexican fighters are brave and give everything in the ring, and I think that is what Mexican people and everyone likes to see, that a Mexican fighter goes to the ring and is not afraid of a (tough fight).”

