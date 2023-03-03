Callum Walsh media workout quotes and interview (featuring Freddie Roach and Tom Loeffler)

Hall-of-fame trainer Freddie Roach gloves up his latest pupil, Irish up-and-comer Callum Walsh. Photo / 360 Promotions

Under the watchful eye of hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, California, fast-rising Irish junior middleweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) is preparing for his next challenge against hard-hitting Leonardo Di Stefano Ruiz, (10-1, 9 KOs), set for the Eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 16, at the Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University. The highly anticipated headlining battle is scheduled for 10 rounds and will be the main event of a 360 Promotions card streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

Advance tickets for the live event priced at $200, $150, $100, $50 and $40 can be purchased at www.AgganisArena.com. Student tickets priced at $25 can be purchased at the Agganis Arena Box Office with valid student ID.

Below are comments from Team Walsh two weeks prior to the fight.

‘King’ Callum Walsh

“We’ve had an excellent training camp, my sixth with Freddie and it’s amazing how much I’ve learned in the last year and half. My conditioning is the best it’s been, I’ve had great sparring the last few weeks and Freddie and I have a terrific game plan for this fight.”

“The trip to Boston for the press lunch a few weeks ago was very impressive. It was great to see all the local media who have taken such a strong interest in this fight. I know how tough Ruiz is, he’s been knocking everybody out and has predicted the same for me but on March 16 I’ll be ready to celebrate with the Irish in Boston.”

Freddie Roach, Trainer of Callum Walsh

“Callum has had a real spark in this training camp. He’s been punching harder and crisper. It’s been our best training camp, for sure. It’s obvious he understands how important this fight is and the significance of fighting in an arena filled with Irish boxing fans on the night before St. Patrick’s Day. I can’t wait to show him off to Boston.”

Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions

“We’re excited to bring big-time boxing back to boxing. The enthusiasm for Callum’s fight in Boston has been tremendous since we announced the event at the beginning of February. The rapidly increasing interest from fans and media has made this a must-attend event for New England boxing fans.”

“We’re very happy to feature many local fighters and work with Ken Casey of Murphys Boxing and Jimmy Burchfield of CES Boxing; having their fighters included in the event.”

“Callum has looked very sharp the last few weeks in training and we expect his performance on March 16 to continue his validation as one of boxing’s most talented young fighters.”

————————————————–

Also on the Walsh vs. Ruiz card, Boston boxing hero Danny O’Connor (30-3, 11 KOs) will make his long-awaited return to the ring in an eight-round super welterweight clash against Luis ‘Vicious’ Garcia, (13-1-1, 9 KOs), of Richmond, California.

In an eight-round lightweight clash, former WBA 130-pound titleholder Andrew ‘El Chango’ Cancio (21-5-2, 16 KOs), of Blythe, California, battles Jonathan de Pina, (11-1-0, 4 KOs), of Boston.

Fighting in the middleweight division over eight scheduled rounds, Francis ‘Frank the Tank’ Hogan, (13-0, 12 KOs), of Weymouth, Mass., hits the ring against New Haven, Conn.-native Jimmie ‘The Quiet Storm’ Williams, (18-10-2, 6 KOs).