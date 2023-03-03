Mark Magsayo misses weight on first try, Brandon Figueroa weighs under limit

Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo on the scales. Photo by Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

ONTARIO, Calif. — Mark Magsayo initially missed the featherweight limit, coming in at 126.8 pounds on Friday afternoon at the weigh-in for his WBC interim featherweight title fight this Saturday at the Toyota Arena.

The former WBC featherweight titleholder will have two hours to shed the last few ounces, or be ineligible to win the belt in his 12-round fight against Brandon Figueroa.

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 knockouts) had no issue on the scale, checking in at 125.8 pounds on his first attempt. The 26-year-old Figueroa of Weslaco, Tex. immediately refueled with an apple after stepping off the scales.

The fight will headline a Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) of Tagbilaran City, Philippines is fighting for the first time since his first pro loss, a split decision to Rey Vargas last July which cost him the WBC featherweight title.

Figueroa is looking to win his second straight after dropping the WBC junior featherweight title in a majority decision loss to Stephen Fulton in November of 2021.

Vargas, who will likely be the next opponent for the winner, was in attendance at the weigh-in. He wasn’t sure what to make of Magsayo missing weight on the first attempt.

“Maybe he had a strategy to come in with more muscle and that’s why he couldn’t lose weight. Maybe his body just can’t shed any more weight,” said Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico City, Mex.

“It’s a great fight, a hard matchup for both fighters. One of them brings a lot of pressure, the other one has a lot of speed.”

There were few other issues on the scales on the rest of the card.

Former unified junior middleweight titleholder Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) weighed in at 159.2 pounds for his ten-round co-main event bout with Jose Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs), who weighed in at 161 pounds.

Amilcar (16-0, 12 KOs) of Montevideo, Uruguay weighed in at 159 pounds, while Elijah Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) weighed 158.6 pounds.