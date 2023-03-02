Fight Night Program – Week of March 2-8

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, March 3 – Newcastle Arena, Newcastle, England

Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

A crossroads clash as hometown hero Ritson takes on Davies in a WBA title eliminator. Ritson badly needs this win in order to keep his title hopes alive.

Also on this card:

Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Otabek Kholmatov – featherweight – 12 rounds

Lee McGregor vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Adam Cope vs. Brayan Mairena – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Friday, March 3 – Yerevan, Armenia

Murat Gassiev vs. Mike Balogun – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Former cruiserweight champ Gassiev will be coming in at a career-high 238 pounds for this clash against the unbeaten Balogun in Armenia. A crossroads fight between hard-punching heavyweights.

Saturday, March 4 – Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif.

Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo – featherweight – 12 rounds

A non-descript ‘vacant interim’ belt is the excuse for this bout that deserves a better reason for happening – and a much bigger stage too. A winner-survives crossroads bout between once-beaten young hungry warriors. Probably the best fight of the week.

Also on this card:

Jarrett Hurd vs. Armando Resendiz – middleweight – 10 rounds

Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Garcia – middleweight – 10 rounds

Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, March 4 – Polideportivo Juan Millan, Culiacan, Mexico

Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela – lightweight – 10 rounds

Mexico’s Fierro will have a stiff challenge against Uruguay’s Estela in a clash of once-beaten contenders. High-octane stuff in front of the most demanding and knowledgeable boxing audience in the world. Can’t go wrong with this one!

Eduardo Nunez vs. Jesus Ceyca – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Misael Rodriguez vs. Aaron Guerrero – middleweight – 10 rounds

Yair Gallardo vs. Bernardo Jimenez – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 4 – Ruhr Congress, Bochum, Germany

Agit Kabayel vs. Agron Smakici – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Saturday, March 4 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, N.J.

Rajon Chance vs. Martin Diaz – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Jahyae Brown vs. Denis Okoth – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, March 4 – Newton AC, Newtown, Pa.

Brian Howard vs. Junior Wright, 8 roumds, heavyweight – 8 rounds

Rashan Adams vs. Eric Manriquez, 6 rounds, lightweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, March 4 – MusikTeatert Albertslund, Denmark

Sarah Mahfoud vs. Lara Ochmann – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Wednesday, March 8 – Cuidad Obregon, Mexico

Luis Torres vs. Misael Cabrera – lightweight – 10 rounds

Miguel Madueno vs Willmak Canonico – lightweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Wednesday, March 8 – Carriageworks, Eveleigh, Australia

Brock Jarvis vs. Marlon Paniamogan – welterweight – 8 rounds

Kayne Clarke vs. Hunter Ioane – welterweight – 6 rounds

