Fight Night Program – Week of March 2-8
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, March 3 – Newcastle Arena, Newcastle, England
Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
A crossroads clash as hometown hero Ritson takes on Davies in a WBA title eliminator. Ritson badly needs this win in order to keep his title hopes alive.
Also on this card:
Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Otabek Kholmatov – featherweight – 12 rounds
Lee McGregor vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Adam Cope vs. Brayan Mairena – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: FiteTV
Friday, March 3 – Yerevan, Armenia
Murat Gassiev vs. Mike Balogun – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Former cruiserweight champ Gassiev will be coming in at a career-high 238 pounds for this clash against the unbeaten Balogun in Armenia. A crossroads fight between hard-punching heavyweights.
Saturday, March 4 – Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif.
Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo – featherweight – 12 rounds
A non-descript ‘vacant interim’ belt is the excuse for this bout that deserves a better reason for happening – and a much bigger stage too. A winner-survives crossroads bout between once-beaten young hungry warriors. Probably the best fight of the week.
Also on this card:
Jarrett Hurd vs. Armando Resendiz – middleweight – 10 rounds
Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Garcia – middleweight – 10 rounds
Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall – welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: Showtime
Saturday, March 4 – Polideportivo Juan Millan, Culiacan, Mexico
Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela – lightweight – 10 rounds
Mexico’s Fierro will have a stiff challenge against Uruguay’s Estela in a clash of once-beaten contenders. High-octane stuff in front of the most demanding and knowledgeable boxing audience in the world. Can’t go wrong with this one!
Eduardo Nunez vs. Jesus Ceyca – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Misael Rodriguez vs. Aaron Guerrero – middleweight – 10 rounds
Yair Gallardo vs. Bernardo Jimenez – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 4 – Ruhr Congress, Bochum, Germany
Agit Kabayel vs. Agron Smakici – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Saturday, March 4 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, N.J.
Rajon Chance vs. Martin Diaz – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Jahyae Brown vs. Denis Okoth – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, March 4 – Newton AC, Newtown, Pa.
Brian Howard vs. Junior Wright, 8 roumds, heavyweight – 8 rounds
Rashan Adams vs. Eric Manriquez, 6 rounds, lightweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, March 4 – MusikTeatert Albertslund, Denmark
Sarah Mahfoud vs. Lara Ochmann – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds
Wednesday, March 8 – Cuidad Obregon, Mexico
Luis Torres vs. Misael Cabrera – lightweight – 10 rounds
Miguel Madueno vs Willmak Canonico – lightweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
Wednesday, March 8 – Carriageworks, Eveleigh, Australia
Brock Jarvis vs. Marlon Paniamogan – welterweight – 8 rounds
Kayne Clarke vs. Hunter Ioane – welterweight – 6 rounds
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.