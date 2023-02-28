Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano clash in Dublin is suspended after Serrano suffers injury

Looks like one of the best fights in women’s boxing won’t be happening anytime soon.

Despite being a done deal, and being announced already at the end of featherweight Ring champ Amanda Serrano’s defense/unification against Erika Cruz Hernandez back in January, the highly anticipated rematch between Serrano and Ring lightweight champion Katie Taylor will “not go ahead as planned” according to a press release by Matchroom Boxing.

The brief statement reads as follows:

“Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned. The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

The fight, planned as Taylor’s homecoming in her native Ireland, is an exciting reprise of their historic Madison Square Garden clash, which was won by Taylor by a close decision in what is considered one of the best fights in women’s boxing history, and a milestone for the sport as it was the first time a women’s boxing bout headlined a card in the fabled Mecca of Boxing.

A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.

This is a developing story.