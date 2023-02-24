Fight Night Program – Week of February 23-March 1

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, February 24 – Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, Hialeah, Fla.

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Jesus Martinez – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Two-time Olympic champion Rigondeaux still trudging along in the comeback trail, this time against fellow 40-something trialhorse Martinez. Not necessarily the most entertaining fight out there, but it’s something.

Also on this card:

Ariel Perez De La Torre vs. Yonfrez Parejo – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Yoanki Urrutia vs. Luis Eduardo Florez – middleweight – 8 rounds

Damian Lescaille vs. Lucas McDonald – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: BXNGTV

Friday, February 24 – Pala Torrino, Rome

Khalil El Harraz vs. Mirko Di Carlantonio – middleweight – 10 rounds

Now, this is a treat: a Latino title bout right in the birthplace of Latin. Yep. Brought to you by the IBF, no less. That’s boxing in 2023 for ya.

Also on this card:

Anna Lisa Brozzi vs. Sheila Martinez – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

llenburg vs. John Birdsong – lightweight – 4 rounds

Friday, February 24 – Rio Rancho Events Center, Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nico Hernandez vs. Gilberto Mendoza – flyweight – 8 rounds

Wow, you REALLY thought that WBA prez Mendoza would glove up and put in the hard work himself, huh? Yeah, that’ll be the day! Nah, just an eight-rounder probably made as a showcase bout for the unbeaten Hernandez. Nice thought, though!

Jason Sanchez vs. Rafael Reyes – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Josh Torres vs. Donovan Estrella – welterweight – 8 rounds

Jose Luis Sanchez vs. Reggie Harris Jr. – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE

Saturday, February 25 – The Armory, Minneapolis

Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

This is what real boxing is all about: two young and practically unbeaten (Matias avenged his only loss by stoppage) vying for a vacant title left behind by a true champion. Something great will emerge from this, and boxing will be better off for it. Don’t miss it!!

Also on this card:

Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta – welterweight – 10 rounds

A terrific clash between two young and hungry contenders, topping a talent-laden undercard. Only occasionally you have a guarantee of a great night of boxing ahead of you. This is one of those.

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Ve Shawn Owens – welterweight – 10 rounds

Jonathan Lopez Marcano vs. Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes – bantamweight – 6 rounds

Derrick Jackson vs. Willie Jones – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, February 25 – CAA Centre, Brampton, Canada

Josh Wagner vs. Xhujlio Vrenozi – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Sara Joo vs. Mayela Perez – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, February 25 – The O2 Arena, London, England

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers – exhibition

Please, do this for me: 1) take the Matias-Ponce blurb I wrote a few paragraphs above, 2) flip every word until you’ve generated a paragraph that reads as the exact opposite of that text, 3) use it for Mayweather-Chalmers. Please. I can’t do it. And the youtuber-vs-influencer undercard doesn’t help, either. I can’t, I’m, sorry.

Where to watch it: Zeus Network PPV

Saturday, February 25 – Newcastle Arena, Newcastle, England

Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Otabek Kholmatov – featherweight – 12 rounds

Lee McGregor vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Adam Cope vs. Brayan Mairena – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, February 25 – Graakjaer Arena, Holstebro, Denmark

Dina Thorslund vs. Debora Anahi Lopez – women’s bantamweight – 10 rounds

Thorslund is one of the best in the bizz, and Lopez is a tough, proven warrior. We’ll have to look for it on YouTube during the week.

Saturday, February 25 – ATC Hall, Osaka, Japan

Luis Castillo vs. Tomoki Kameda – featherweight – 12 rounds

Sunday, February 26 – Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Hard to believe that Fury has not found a way to completely ruin this fight or even have it cancelled as of today. But hey, we still have 48 hours to go. Don’t count the man out yet! Oh, and if the fight does happen and Paul wins, he gets ranked by the WBC. Yep. A win-win-win situation for boxing, I know!

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack – cruiserweight -12 rounds

Also hard to believe that this very real fight between two real warriors for a real world title has to play second fiddle to the Paul-Fury train wreck. Lucky us, we’ll get to see at least one interesting fight.

Also on this card:

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion – lightweight – 8 rounds

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN

Sunday, February 26 – Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Nestor Bravo vs. Jair Valtierra – junior welterweight – 10 round

Antonio Vargas vs. Michell Banquez – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: CBS Sports Network

