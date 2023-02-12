Adam Azim wins unanimous decision over Santos Reyes at Wembley

Hot British welterweight prospect Adam Azim got much needed rounds under his belt with a 10-round unanimous decision Santos Reyes on Saturday at Wembley Arena, London.

Azim (8-0, 6 knockouts) won by the scores of 100-89 on all three scorecards.

Azim heavily dropped Reyes (12-1, 3 KOs) with a booming right hand with a minute left in the second round. Credit to the teak tough Nicaraguan who was able to get off the canvas and hang in there despite Azim looking to score the knockout.

The 20-year-old showcased his hand speed and proceeded to dominate Reyes throughout the remainder of the fight but was unable to stop his previously unbeaten foe and had to settle for going 10-rounds for the first time.

This should be a good learning experience for the Brit and also serve to pump the breaks on the hype a little, while letting him grow as a fighter.

English super middleweight titlist Zak Chelli successfully ventured into International class by dominating once-promising American Anthony Sims Jr. over 10-rounds. The 25-year-old Londoner dictated the pace, while Sims looked lackluster until coming alive in the eighth round. It was too little, too late and Chelli went on to claim the unanimous decision 99-92, 98-92 (twice). Chelli, who moves to (13-1-1, 6 KOs), advances his career, while Sims saw his record dip to (23-2, 20 KOs).

Tyler Denny (16-2-3, 0 KOs) retained his English middleweight title by outboxing unbeaten Brad Pauls (16-1, 9 KOs) by 10-round unanimous decision. The 31-year-old southpaw won on the scorecards 98-93, 97-93 (twice).

Irish junior middleweight Stephen McKenna forced Brendon Denes to retired at the end of the fourth round. McKenna moves to (13-0, 12 KOs), while Denes drops to (9-3, 6 KOs).

Touted lightweight Caroline Dubois dropped Feriche Mashaury twice in the second round and swarmed all over the Tanzanian lady forcing the stoppage at 0:47 of the third round. Dubois, 22, is the younger sister of heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois. She was an excellent amateur and reached the quarter-finals of the 2020 Olympics.

Rising cruiserweight Viddal Riley stayed unbeaten with a fourth-round stoppage over Anees Taj. Riley (8-0, 5 KOs) cut Taj (7-3, 5 KOs) over the left eye and the fight stopped at 0:04 of the round by the ringside doctor.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

