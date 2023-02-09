Fight Night Program – Week of February 9-15

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, February 10 – Double Tree Hotel, Ontario, Calif.

George Acosta vs. Marlin Sims – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Nelson Oliva vs. Wayne Boudreaux – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Juan Sanchez vs. Xavier Madrid – welterweight – 6 rounds

Elias Diaz vs. David Thomas – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Thompson Boxing Facebook and YouTube

Saturday, February 11 – Hamilton Convention Centre, Hamilton, Canada

Ryan Rozicki vs. Arturs Gorlovs – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Pedro Bernal Rodriguez vs. Paul Ispas – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE

Saturday, February 11 – Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Rey Vargas – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Unbeaten two-division champion Vargas will be seeking to add another title to his resume when he takes on top contender Foster for the vacant WBC belt in the most intriguing matchup of the entire weekend.

Also on this card:

Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago – welterweight – 10 rounds

Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Vykhryst- heavyweight – 10 rounds

Eumir Marcial vs. Ricardo Villalba – middleweight – 8 rounds

Claudio Marrero vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Dainier Pero vs. Daniel Zavala – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, February 11 – Wembley Arena, London

Adam Azim vs. Santos Reyes – lightweight – 10 rounds

Zak Chelli vs. Anthony Sims Jr. – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Tyler Denny vs. Brad Pauls – middleweight – 10 rounds

Caroline Dubois vs. Feriche Mashaury – women’s lightweight – 8 rounds

Viddal Riley vs. Anees Taj – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Harry Armstrong – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Hassan Azim vs. Abdallah Luanja – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE

Saturday, February 11 – The Showboat Hotel, Atlantic City, N.J.

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Sharone Carter Jr. – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Tahmir Smalls vs. Paulo Galdino – welterweight – 8 rounds

Diego M. Morilla has written for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

