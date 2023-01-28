Angel Fierro to face Eduardo Estela on March 4 in Mexico

Angel "Tashiro" Fierro

Fringe lightweight contender Angel Fierro will face Eduardo Estela on March 4, Matchroom Boxing announced.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Polideportivo Arena in Culiacan, Mexico and will stream live on DAZN. The March 4 card will be the 2023 debut of Matchroom Boxing cards taking place in 2023.

“I cannot wait to get back to Mexico for another great night,” said Eddie Hearn, who is the Chairman of Matchroom Boxing. “We had a fantastic year south of the border in 2022; all our fight nights were thrilling, and I expect to pick up where we left off in March.

“Fierro is knocking on the door for (a) world title action at lightweight, and if he can deal with Estela in style, he’ll smash through that door and join the big guns.”

The 24-year-old Fierro (20-1-2, 16 knockouts), who resides in San Diego, California, last fought on October 22, stopping Jeremy Cuevas in the sixth round. The fight took place almost eight months after Fierro fought to a majority decision draw against former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos.

After losing by majority decision to Alex Martin in January 2020, Fierro is unbeaten in his last five bouts. His notable win took place in March 2018, overcoming two knockdowns to stop Alberto Machado in the sixth round.

A convincing win over Estela could put Fierro in position to face the upper echelon of lightweights in the division.

“I am very happy to fight again in Mexico with my people,” said Fierro. “I am going to show them that I am ready for a world title (shot). I am preparing for that, and I am excited to return to the ring on March 4.”

Estela (14-1, 10 KOs), who resides in Montevideo, Uruguay, is coming off a career-best victory in his last bout on November 26, defeating previously-unbeaten Ruben Torres by unanimous decision. The 33-year-old has won his last four bouts since losing by knockout to Mauricio Lara in September 2019.

“March 4 is my time to shine,” said Estela, who is promoted by former world titleholder Marcos Maidana. “I’m coming off the biggest victory of my life and I’m ready to deliver another spectacular performance. A win over Fierro puts me right in line amongst the top tier of the lightweight division and there is no way he’s going to stop me from achieving that.”

In the co-feature, hard-hitting junior lightweight Eduardo Nunez (23-1, 23 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico will square off against Rodolfo Bustamante (18-1-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Bustamente will be fighting in his hometown of Culiacan.

Misael Rodriguez (12-0, 7 KOs), who represented Mexico at the 2016 Olympic Games, will face Rafael Amarillas Ortiz (16-4-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout. Amarilas also resides in Culiacan.

