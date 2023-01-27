Otto Wallin returns to action tonight in New Hampshire

Photo by Amanda Westcott/ SHOWTIME

Otto Wallin is waiting for an opportunity to face the elite fighters in the heavyweight division. In the meantime, he steps back in the ring in a stay-busy fight.

Wallin will square off against Helaman Olguin tonight at the Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. The eight-round bout will headline a six-bout Boston Boxing Promotions card that will stream live on CombatSportsNow.com ($19.99, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

The 32-year-old Wallin (24-1 1 NC, 14 knockouts), who is originally from Sundsvall, Sweden and currently lives and trains in New York City, has not fought since a one-sided decision victory over gatekeeper Rydell Booker on May 26.

Wallin has displayed his pedigree in recent fights. After a close decision loss to WBC world heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury in September 2019, Wallin faced solid opposition within an 18-month span, defeating Travis Kauffman and two-time world title challenger Dominic Breazeale in back-to-back fights.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita has offered Wallin as an opponent to the upper echelon of the division, including a rematch against Fury or a possible fight against contender Dillian Whyte later this year. In the meantime, Salita is glad Wallin remains active and awaits a call when opportunity knocks.

“Otto Wallin is the most avoided fighter in the heavyweight division,” Salita told The Ring earlier this week. “He was looking forward to the (Anthony) Joshua fight, as there were discussions, but looks like, with a new trainer, (Joshua) is moving in a different direction. Otto’s goal with the Joshua fight was to warrant the Fury rematch.

“Otto is staying busy, climbing the ranks while we explore significant fights.”

Salita stated Wallin gave Fury his most difficult fight of his career, landing more punches in that fight than Deontay Wilder, in the first fight against Fury, and Wladimir Klitschko did combined.

Olguin (9-4-1, 4 KOs), who is originally from Mexico and now resides in West Jordan, Utah, fought to a majority decision draw against unbeaten prospect Roney Hines on December 10. The 39-year-old had not fought since August 2021, losing by knockout to Terrell Woods in the opening round.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

