The Ring Magazine year-end awards issue now online

We’re pleased to say that our year-end awards issue of The Ring Magazine is now online and free for all to read! The January 2023 edition contains our selections for the best of 2022 in 11 categories, spearheaded by Fighter of the Year Dmitry Bivol, as well as a full section devoted to the stars of women’s boxing – and the past year was groundbreaking in that it contained an event that transcended the divide: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano. You’ll also find a section honoring the boxing luminaries we lost in 2022.

In other features, award-winning author Donald McRae shares with us a behind-the-scenes look at the final step in Regis Prograis’ three-year journey to regaining a world title, and, in conjunction with the release of Taschen’s new book The Fight, famed photographer Neil Leifer spoke to Thomas Gerbasi about how his process of photographing Muhammad Ali changed between The Fight of the Century and The Rumble in the Jungle.

Also included is a report on the New Year’s Eve draw between Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco from writer Anthony Cocks, our “World Beat” section featuring boxing news from around the globe (including international year-end awards), and more!

Jump to the table of contents by clicking the cover below.

Thanks for reading! Contact us with your thoughts and comments to be featured in future issues at [email protected].






