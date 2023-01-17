Hank Lundy to replace Ivan Redkach as Adrien Broner’s new foe on Feb. 25

Hank Lundy

It’s just another surprise-filled Broner fight, but apparently “AB” is not the one dishing out the surprises in this case.

According to a press release by BLK Prime, Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs), who was intended to fight Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight main event on February 25, will now be replaced with “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs).

Broner vs. Lundy, taking place at the Gateway Center in Atlanta, Georgia, will broadcast worldwide on BLK Prime PPV for $39.99.

“I’m glad they found a worthy replacement in Hank Lundy,” said Broner, from his training camp in South Florida. “Unfortunately, Redkach had to pull out, but I’m ready for whoever they put in front of me. This is the AB show and I’m on a mission to bust up everyone in my way. Hank Lundy is in trouble. I’m going to put a beating on him.”

Lundy, hailing from Philadelphia, PA, is a seasoned veteran with an impressive resume having fought Terence Crawford, Jose Zepeda, and Viktor Postol. He’s known for his relentless pressure.

“Fighting Broner is something I’ve envisioned for a long time and now this opportunity has presented itself to me,” stated Lundy. “Broner has established himself as one of the best fighters in the world, but he hasn’t been active, so I’m going to take full advantage of his inactivity. Everyone knows that I will fight anyone and the big names run from me. So I’m telling everyone right now, I’m going to beat the shit out of this can man.”

