The Ring’s 2022 Awards Nominees: Prospect of the Year

Jared Anderson takes it to veteran Jerry Forrest during their brief fight on Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

One of The Ring’s modern annual awards, Prospect of the Year began in 1983 with junior lightweight up-and-comer Kenny Baysmore and continued with amateur legend/Olympic champ medalist Mark Breland (1984) and heavyweight sensation Mike Tyson (1985). The award was discontinued in 1989, but reinstated in 2011 with future featherweight titleholder Gary Russell Jr.

This year’s nominees are:

Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs), lightweight. The former U.S. amateur star fought three times in 2022, halting Esteban Sanchez (18-2) and Omar Tienda (25-5) before shutting out former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3) over eight rounds.





Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs), junior middleweight. The 20-year-old Puerto Rican prodigy fought three times in 2022, besting Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1), Elias Espadas (22-4) and Alexis Salazar (25-4).





Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs), heavyweight. America’s top up-and-comer in the glamor division, the 23-year-old Ohioan fought twice in 2022, dispatching both Miljan Rovcanin (24-2) and spoiler Jerry Forrest (26-5-2) in two rounds.





Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs), heavyweight. The 2020 Olympic champ fought four times in 2022, besting journeyman Kamil Sokolowski (11-25-2), tough Belgian glove-trotter Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1), and American gatekeeper Curtis Harper (14-8).



