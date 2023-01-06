The Ring’s 2022 Awards Nominees: Event of the Year

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano packed The Mecca of Boxing on April 30. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Established in 1993, The Ring’s Event of the Year award recognizes the most significant boxing promotions and transcendent stories, beginning with the surreal “Fan Man” incident that interrupted the Riddick Bowe-Evander Holyfield rematch (1993) and continuing with Don King’s now-legendary “Revenge: The Rematches” PPV card (1994) and Mike Tyson‘s return to boxing following his prison stint (1995). Other winners include The Middleweight World Championship Series that ultimately crowned Bernard Hopkins (2001), Roy Jones Jr.‘s challenge of heavyweight beltholder John Ruiz (2003), and the Oscar De La Hoya-Floyd Mayweather Jr. showdown (2007).

This year’s nominees are:

Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin 3. The anticipated rubber match between the future hall of famers filled the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and drew a global audience of millions, including 1.06 million PPV buys worldwide.



Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte. The heavyweight king’s long-awaited return to British soil attracted 94,000 fans to Wembley Stadium in London.



Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano. The lightweight championship showdown between future hall of famers packed Madison Square Garden and delivered a fight and atmosphere that placed women’s boxing on par with the highest level of male prize fighting.



Gennadiy Golovkin-Ryōta Murata. “Big Drama in Saitama” brought Amazon Prime to the already strong Japanese boxing scene and delivered in a big way for the subscription service, which streamed Naoya Inoue-Nonito Donaire II and Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji in 2022.

