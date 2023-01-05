Unbeaten Puerto Rican prospect Henry Lebron inks deal with Peter Kahn

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Henry Lebron is victorious as he defeats Manuel Rey Rojas at Pechanga Arena on October 15, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Unbeaten junior lightweight Henry Lebron has signed a deal with Peter Kahn and Fight Game Advisors, it was announced Wednesday.

“It’s an honor to be working with another great fighter from Puerto Rico,” said Kahn. “Henry is already an undefeated top 10 world title contender (Lebron is currently ranked No. 7 by the WBO) and I am grateful he’s entrusted me to help navigate his path to a world title. He has a great work ethic, high boxing IQ, and is going to have a big 2023.”

Lebron (17-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, defeated Andy Vences by unanimous decision in his last bout on September 23. Over three months prior to the win over Vences, Lebron defeated Luis Lebron (no relation) by decision.

The 25-year-old was an amateur standout prior to turning pro in February 2018. Lebron won the Puerto Rican National championships in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. He accumulated an impressive amateur record of 153-7, with notable victories over current junior welterweight prospect Elvis Rodriguez and top lightweight prospect Karlos Balderas.

After fighting only once in 2021, Lebron fought three times in 2022.

Lebron hopes solid wins on ESPN platforms in 2023 could lead to bigger opportunities, including a world title shot down the line.

“I am very happy to start working with Peter Kahn,” said Lebron. “He has always provided extraordinary guidance and management for his fighter’s careers. I am very close to a world title fight and I can’t think of anyone better to manage me. This year will be very important to my career.”

Lebron, who is promoted by Top Rank, has defeated modest opposition in Luis Porozo, Manuel Rey Rojas, and Josec Ruiz.

Fighters that are also represented by Fight Game Advisors are former Ring Magazine lightweight champion George Kambosos, Jr., unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas, Ring Magazine female super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn, welterweight contender Chris van Heerden, lightweight contender Emmanuel Tagoe, unbeaten junior welterweight prospect Aaron Aponte and unbeaten junior bantamweight Jasmine Artiga, amongst others.

