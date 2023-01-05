The Ring’s 2022 Awards Nominees: Upset of the Year

Mark Magsayo (right) shocked Gary Russell Jr. Photo by Amanda Westcott/ SHOWTIME

The Ring’s Upset of the Year award began in 1980 with Yasutsune Uehara’s sixth-round KO of WBA 130-pound titleholder Sammy Serrano. Last year’s award went to George Kambosos Jr.’s split decision over Teofimo Lopez (the 2020 co-Fighter of the Year).

This year’s nominees are:

Mark Magsayo‘s majority decision over WBC featherweight beltholder Gary Russell Jr. (the longest-reigning male titleholder in boxing at the time)

Dmitry Bivol‘s unanimous decision over undisputed super middleweight champ and P4P King Canelo Alvarez (in Las Vegas!). The reigning WBA light heavyweight beltholder handed Alvarez his second pro loss in Las Vegas, where the Mexican superstar was seemingly unbeatable.

Hector Garcia‘s unanimous decision over Chris Colbert. The unknown native of the Dominican Republic dropped and outclassed the former U.S. amateur star and highly touted contender en route to unanimous one-sided scores of 119-108.

Jai Opetaia‘s unanimous decision over Ring/IBF cruiserweight champ Mairis Briedis. the unheralded Australian prospect outboxed Briedis over the first half of the bout and then gutted out a late-rounds rally from the battle-tested veteran (and did so with a broken jaw!)