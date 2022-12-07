Wednesday, December 07, 2022  |
Photo gallery: Naoya Inoue marks one week until Paul Butler clash

Ring/IBF/WBA/WBC bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue hosted a media workout in Yokohama, Japan, ahead of next week’s unification clash with WBO titleholder Paul Butler. Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) and Butler (34-2, 15 KOs, rated No. 6 by The Ring) will face off in Tokyo on December 13 for the undisputed championship, with the fight to be broadcast on ESPN+.

