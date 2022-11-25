Friday, November 25, 2022  |
Weigh-in alert: Zach Parker vs. John Ryder and undercard

Zach Parker (left) and John Ryder (right) Photo courtesy of Queensberry Promotions
25
Nov
by Ring TV

The fighters on Saturday’s card at The O2, London gathered today at the weigh-in, and here are the results:  Super middleweights12 x 3 Minute Rounds @168lbsZach Parker 167.3lbsJohn Ryder 167lbs Vacant Commonwealth middleweight championship12 x 3 Minute Rounds @160lbsHamzah Sheeraz  159.3lbsRiver Wilson-Bent 159.7lbs Vacant Commonwealth lightweight championship12 x 3 Minute Rounds @135lbsSam Noakes 134.6lbsCalvin McCord 135lbs Vacant Commonwealth junior featherweight championship12 x 3 Minute Rounds @122lbsDennis McCann 121.4lbsJoe Ham 121.5lbs. Junior welterweights10 x 3 Minute Rounds @140lbsPierce O’Leary 139.5lbsEmmanuel Mungandjela 139.9lbs CruiserweightsTommy Fletcher 201lbsJiri Krejci 197.6lbs Welterweights Sonny Liston Ali 145.9lbsGeorgi Velichkov 144lbs

 

 



 

A press release from Queensberry Promotions was used in this article.

