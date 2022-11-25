Weigh-in alert: Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin and undercard

Dillian White (left) and Jermaine Franklin (right) during their weigh-in ceremony for their bout in London on Nov. 26 - Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Dillian Whyte will face undefeated American contender Jermaine Franklin on his highly anticipated return to the ring on Saturday November 26 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live worldwide on DAZN.

An action-packed undercard sees fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley clash with Nantwhich’s Nathan Gorman for the vacant British title.

Earlier, Sandy Ryan challenges Anahi Esther Sanchez in a women’s junior welterweight bout, and Cheavon Clarke looks to round his 1st year as in the pro ranks with another win on his record against Jose Gregorio Ulrich.

Pat McCormack and Mark Dickinson make their Matchroom Debuts, George Liddard makes his professional debut and Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty looks to continue his unbeaten journey.

Weights:

Dillian Whyte 251 pounds vs. Jermaine Franklin 257 pounds

Fabio Wardley 240 pounds vs. Nathan Gorman 271 pounds

Sandy Ryan 139.7 pounds vs. Anahi Ester Sanchez 138.8 pounds

Pat McCormack 152 vs. Christian Nicolas Andino 146 pounds

Cheavon Clarke 199 pounds – Jose Ulrich 195 pounds

Thomas Carty 252 vs. Pavlo Krolenko 242 pounds

George Liddard 162 pounds vs. Nikola Matic 154 pounds

Mark Dickinson 164 pounds vs. Gideon Onyenani 163.