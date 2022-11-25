Ex-pro boxer Azea Augustama arrested for planning mass shooting at Florida gym

Former pro boxer Azea Augustama is being held on $3 million bond after being arrested for threatening to commit a mass shooting at a boxing gym in Miami.

The 39-year-old Augustama was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday and is facing two counts of making written threats to commit a mass shooting and one count of making a written threat to kill or cause bodily injury.

The charges stem from threats he made on Instagram towards people at the Boxr gym in Miami, which had revoked his membership on November 11 after he got into an argument with another member.

Augustama returned to the gym with police on Tuesday to retrieve his belongings, but began making threats on his social media platform. He posted a deposit receipt for an AK-47 firearm and tagged the gym on Instagram, and also posted photos of the Parkland school shooter, who had killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, with a caption that stated he was “considering shooting” people at the gym. The affidavit also states that he had messaged someone with a photo of a potential victim, saying “he’s first when I get my gun or with something else first (RIP).”

Augustama had driven to a pawn shop to put a $150 deposit on an AK-47, and was arrested at the pawn shop.

Augustama, who had a pro record of 20-3 (12 knockouts), last fought in 2017, losing a split decision to Venezuelan boxer Gusmyr Perdomo in Haiti for a minor WBA title. He boxed under the nickname “The Haitian Hitman.”

The Haiti-born Augustama turned pro in 2009 after an amateur career where he represented Haiti in the 2008 Olympics and won the 2008 National Golden Gloves. He fought a number of future pro champions in the amateurs, including Artur Beterbiev and Eleider Alvarez, plus future Olympic gold medalist Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba.

His pro career was less high profile, including wins over trial horses Cory Cummings and Rayco Saunders, and a shutout decision loss to Edwin Rodriguez in his biggest fight as a pro.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].

