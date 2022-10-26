Bryan Chevalier to face late-sub Cesar Juarez tonight on ProBox TV

Bryan Chevalier (left) vs. Cesar Juarez

Another chapter of the rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico will headline the next ProBox TV card.

Junior lightweight Bryan Chevalier will face late-sub Cesar Juarez tonight at Coliseo Roberto Clemente, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 10-round bout will headline a Cotto Promotions card (ProBox TV, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, Chevalier weighed in at 129.6 pounds. Juarez came in at the junior lightweight limit of 130 pounds.

Chevalier (17-1-1, 13 knockouts), who resides in nearby Bayamon, was scheduled to fight Angel Aponte in an appealing all-Puerto Rican clash of once-beaten fighters. Aponte was removed from the card last week after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

The 28-year-old has fought modest opposition as of late. In August 2019, Chevalier defeated Luis Lebron, who entered the fight unbeaten, over 10 one-sided rounds. On March 4 of last year, Chevalier defeated once-beaten Carlos Zambrano by third-round knockout.

In his most recent bout on July 6, Chevalier stopped Carlos Padilla in the second round. He has won his last nine bouts since losing by knockout to Alcides Santiago in June 2017.

Juarez (27-12, 20 KOs), of Mexico City, has fought a who’s who of world titleholders, unbeaten fighters and prospects. His high-volume, aggressive and awkward style mostly makes for fun fights.

In his most recent bout on September 9, which was also streamed on ProBox TV, Juarez lost a unanimous decision to unbeaten Otar Eranosyan. He has lost four of his last six bouts, including those to Jordan Gill and TJ Doheny.

The 31-year-old fought for the vacant WBO junior featherweight title in December 2015, losing to Nonito Donaire by unanimous decision. Juarez has also lost to Isaac Dogboe, Ryosuke Iwasa, Angelo Leo and Carlos Castro.

Unbeaten junior welterweight prospect Nestor Bravo (20-0, 14 KOs), of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, will square off against hard-hitting Adrian Yung (28-7-3, 22 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Bravo knocked out Vitor Jones in the third round of his most recent bout on December 4. The 29-year-old has won eight of his last 10 bouts by stoppage.

Yung, who resides in the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, Mexico, fought to a majority draw against Jorge Marron Jr. in his most recent bout on July 15.

In junior middleweight action, Brian Ceballo (13-0, 7 KOs), of New York City, will face Puerto Rico’s Nicklaus Flaz (9-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Opening the ProBox TV stream will be a four-round lightweight bout between Addiel Perez (3-0, 2 KOs) and Waldemar Carril (1-0, 1 KO).

The Cotto Promotions/ “WBO Night of Champions” card is taking place during the WBO Convention, which will conclude on Friday.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.