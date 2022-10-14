Fight Night Program – Week of October 13-18

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Saturday, October 15 – Barclays Center, New York

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius – heavyweights -12 rounds

High stake in this WBC title eliminator for both men. Wilder, a former champ, aims to keep his career alive for a few more big paydays, while Helenius will be trying to break into the big picture with the kind of signature win that has eluded him so far.

Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell – super middleweight – 12 rounds

An intriguing matchup between two tough guys who wanted this fight for quite a while now. The WBC title eliminator label should make it interesting for them, since the winner could be headed to a potential matchup against Canelo Alvarez.

Also on this card:

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez – bantamweight -10 rounds

Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez – lightweight – 10 rounds

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Limberth Ponce – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: Fox PPV

Saturday, October 15 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. – lightweight – 12 rounds

A high-stakes rematch with all the marbles at play, this one could either be a dull repeat of their first encounter or a no-holds-barred war in which Kambosos lets the guilt and the shame of having dropped all his belts in the first fight in front of his people and goes all out for the kill. Smart money says Haney will stay on top, but it’s not a done deal, at all.

Also on this card:

Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha – bantamweight 12 rounds

Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez – junior bantamweights – 10 rounds

Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan – women’s junior featherweight- 10 rounds

Hemi Ahio vs. Faiga Opelu – heavyweight – 8 rounds

David Nyika vs. Titi Motusaga – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN

Saturday, October 15 – The O2 Arena, London

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall – women’s middleweight – 10 rounds

Clearly the fight of the week (as the main event of a historic all-female card), likely a Fight of the Year candidate, and one of the most anticipated women’s boxing matchups in history so far. Marshall is the only woman to have defeated current Ring champ Shields (as an amateur, and a very long time ago) and remains a thorn on Shields’ side. The grudge match was destined to happen.

What to expect in this fight: The eyes of the entire world will be upon them, and they will deliver. Expect a war, with blood, cuts, foul language and visits to the canvas included.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner – women’s junior lightweight – 10 rounds

In terms of pure boxing action and emotion, this one has the potential to equal or even top Shields-Marshall or any other women’s fight in recent memory, for that matter. Mayer’s unification bout against Maiva Hamadouche was a FOTY candidate regardless of gender, and the bad blood with Baumgardner is all too real. Should be a war, and the delay caused by the cancellation of the prior date will only add fuel to the fire.

What to expect in this fight: Mayer is the slight favorite to retain her inaugural Ring junior lightweight title, but don’t bet your rent money on her just yet. This one could be very, very close.

Also on this card:

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik – women’s female middleweight – 6 rounds

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov – women’s female featherweight – 6 rounds

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva – women’s female lightweight – 6 rounds

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero – women’s female featherweight – 6 rounds

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg – women’s female flyweight – 6 rounds

April Hunter vs. Erica Alvarez – women’s junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee – women’s junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Shannon Ryan vs. Bucha El Quaissi – women’s junior bantamweight – 6 rounds

Sarah Leigmann vs. Bec Connolly – women’s junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN

Saturday, October 15 – South Bank Piazza, Brisbane, Australia

Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis – junior welterweight -10 rounds

Skye Nicolson vs. Krystina Jacobs – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Demsey McKean vs. Patrick Korte – heavyweight -10 rounds

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Abdoulaye Mayweather – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Rocky Ogden vs. Ben Cameron Hands – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, October 15 – Olympia, Liverpool, England

Peter McGrail vs. Alexander Espinoza – featherweight – 10 rounds

James “Jazza” Dickens vs. Lerato Dlamini – featherweight – 12 rounds

Saturday, October 15 – Caribe Royal, Orlando, Fla.

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Adriano Ramirez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Derrick Jackson vs. Damian Bonelli – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE

Saturday, October 15 – Chihuahua, Mexico

Yamileth Mercado vs. Mariana Juarez – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Juarez is a legend, full stop. Most wins by any woman who ever set foot on a ring, looking for one more against a tested veteran who sees blood in the water and wants to regain lost ground by adding Juarez’s scalp to her collection. Worth checking out on YouTube on Monday, no doubt.