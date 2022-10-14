Fight Night Program – Week of October 13-18
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Saturday, October 15 – Barclays Center, New York
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius – heavyweights -12 rounds
High stake in this WBC title eliminator for both men. Wilder, a former champ, aims to keep his career alive for a few more big paydays, while Helenius will be trying to break into the big picture with the kind of signature win that has eluded him so far.
Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell – super middleweight – 12 rounds
An intriguing matchup between two tough guys who wanted this fight for quite a while now. The WBC title eliminator label should make it interesting for them, since the winner could be headed to a potential matchup against Canelo Alvarez.
Also on this card:
Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez – bantamweight -10 rounds
Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez – lightweight – 10 rounds
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Limberth Ponce – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: Fox PPV
Saturday, October 15 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. – lightweight – 12 rounds
A high-stakes rematch with all the marbles at play, this one could either be a dull repeat of their first encounter or a no-holds-barred war in which Kambosos lets the guilt and the shame of having dropped all his belts in the first fight in front of his people and goes all out for the kill. Smart money says Haney will stay on top, but it’s not a done deal, at all.
Also on this card:
Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha – bantamweight 12 rounds
Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez – junior bantamweights – 10 rounds
Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan – women’s junior featherweight- 10 rounds
Hemi Ahio vs. Faiga Opelu – heavyweight – 8 rounds
David Nyika vs. Titi Motusaga – cruiserweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN
Saturday, October 15 – The O2 Arena, London
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall – women’s middleweight – 10 rounds
Clearly the fight of the week (as the main event of a historic all-female card), likely a Fight of the Year candidate, and one of the most anticipated women’s boxing matchups in history so far. Marshall is the only woman to have defeated current Ring champ Shields (as an amateur, and a very long time ago) and remains a thorn on Shields’ side. The grudge match was destined to happen.
What to expect in this fight: The eyes of the entire world will be upon them, and they will deliver. Expect a war, with blood, cuts, foul language and visits to the canvas included.
Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner – women’s junior lightweight – 10 rounds
In terms of pure boxing action and emotion, this one has the potential to equal or even top Shields-Marshall or any other women’s fight in recent memory, for that matter. Mayer’s unification bout against Maiva Hamadouche was a FOTY candidate regardless of gender, and the bad blood with Baumgardner is all too real. Should be a war, and the delay caused by the cancellation of the prior date will only add fuel to the fire.
What to expect in this fight: Mayer is the slight favorite to retain her inaugural Ring junior lightweight title, but don’t bet your rent money on her just yet. This one could be very, very close.
Also on this card:
Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik – women’s female middleweight – 6 rounds
Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov – women’s female featherweight – 6 rounds
Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva – women’s female lightweight – 6 rounds
Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero – women’s female featherweight – 6 rounds
Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg – women’s female flyweight – 6 rounds
April Hunter vs. Erica Alvarez – women’s junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee – women’s junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Shannon Ryan vs. Bucha El Quaissi – women’s junior bantamweight – 6 rounds
Sarah Leigmann vs. Bec Connolly – women’s junior featherweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN
Saturday, October 15 – South Bank Piazza, Brisbane, Australia
Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis – junior welterweight -10 rounds
Skye Nicolson vs. Krystina Jacobs – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds
Demsey McKean vs. Patrick Korte – heavyweight -10 rounds
Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Abdoulaye Mayweather – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Rocky Ogden vs. Ben Cameron Hands – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, October 15 – Olympia, Liverpool, England
Peter McGrail vs. Alexander Espinoza – featherweight – 10 rounds
James “Jazza” Dickens vs. Lerato Dlamini – featherweight – 12 rounds
Saturday, October 15 – Caribe Royal, Orlando, Fla.
Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Adriano Ramirez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Derrick Jackson vs. Damian Bonelli – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: FITE
Saturday, October 15 – Chihuahua, Mexico
Yamileth Mercado vs. Mariana Juarez – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Juarez is a legend, full stop. Most wins by any woman who ever set foot on a ring, looking for one more against a tested veteran who sees blood in the water and wants to regain lost ground by adding Juarez’s scalp to her collection. Worth checking out on YouTube on Monday, no doubt.