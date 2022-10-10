Frank Warren: Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora again in December

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will likely face former foe and seasoned veteran Dereck Chisora on December 3, according to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren.

“We’ve been struggling to get an opponent,” said Warren during an interview with IFL TV, “and we’ve got the highest-ranked opponent which is Dereck Chisora.”

If it happens, it will be the third encounter between the pair of talkative heavyweights. Fury won both times, earning a decision in 2011 to ruin Chisora’s then-unbeaten record, and then again in 2014, with Fury scoring an even more dominant win and stopping Chisora in the 10th round.

The unbeaten Fury briefly retired after knocking out mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds back in April, but talks of a comeback sprang up almost immediately, with Fury targeting a mega-bout with Anthony Joshua before they were unable to reach a deal within an ideal timeframe.

Warren claimed that Usyk was also a target for Fury’s comeback, but the Ukranian two-division champ is not available to defend his Ring and three other belts by December, and thus the search turned to the next best possible opponent.

“We always expected the fight in December would be against Usyk, but Usyk wasn’t available,” said Warren, who claims that the fight with Usyk is now a possibility for February.

“Tyson wants to fight before then and get out. I’m not going to disregard Chisora. but if he comes through that, then we’ve got the big one. That’s really what it’s all been about this year.”