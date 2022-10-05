British Boxing Board of Control ‘prohibits’ Conor Benn-Chris Eubank going ahead

Photo by Ian Walton/ Matchroom Boxing

Moments after prmoters Matchroom and Waaserman confirmed the bout between Chris Eubank and Conor Benn was going ahead, the British Board of Control released a statement saying Saturday’s fight was “prohibited.”

Benn had reportedly tested positive for a banned substance.

The statement read: “On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing.”

Earlier, the promoters released a statement saying the fight would go ahead, despite the VADA results.

Matchroom and Wasserman released this.

“We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

“Mr. Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.”

Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”