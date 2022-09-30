Dusty Hernandez-Harrison’s comeback bout canceled after father’s death

Photo from Hernandez-Harrison's Facebook

A boxing event that was to be headlined by Dusty Hernandez-Harrison has been postponed after his father was murdered last week.

Events DC, which operates the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C., where the show was scheduled to take place this Saturday, announced that the show would be rescheduled for a date later this year.

“The decision was made after much consideration and out of respect for the Harrison and Hernandez families, as well as the DC boxing community and the general public,” reads a statement issued Thursday, just five days after Arthur “Buddy” Harrison, a popular trainer in the D.C. area, was shot and killed in front of his home on Saturday morning.

“There will be a time to get back to boxing, but this is the time for mourning and remembrance.”

Hernandez-Harrison (34-0-1, 20 knockouts), whose company DHH Promotions was co-promoting the event alongside Rising Star Promotions, had initially announced his intentions to push forward with the eight-round fight, which was to be his first since February of 2020. The 28-year-old told reporters on a Zoom press conference on Wednesday that returning to the ring as scheduled was a way to honor his late-father saying, “He loved the fact that I was fighting again, it made him happy.”

“While we’re all disappointed about the decision to postpone Saturday’s show, we understand and support Event DC’s position,” said Hernandez-Harrison in a statement released on Thursday.

“That said, I don’t plan to take any time off, and will continue to train and be ready to step back in the ring when the fight card is rescheduled for later this year.”

A vigil was held Thursday for the late Buddy Harrison, who ran the Old School Boxing Gym in the D.C. suburb of the Hillcrest Heights section. Harrison, who died at age 62, was a popular figure in the community, donating clothes and food to the homeless, and training local children for free.

Police are still searching for the three suspects who killed Harrison in what police believe was a targeted shooting. A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

The card was also expected to feature local boxers Anthony Peterson and Greg Outlaw Jr.

Tickets from the October 1 event will be honored for the rescheduled event.