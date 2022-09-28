Junior middleweight Serhii Bohachuk returns against Aaron Coley on Nov. 3

Serhii Bohachuk. Photo by Ethan Miller/ Getty Images

Los Angeles, CA (September 28, 2022) Popular Ukrainian Super-Welterweight Contender Serhii ‘El Flacco’ Bohachuk, (20-1, 20 KOs), will make his long-awaited return to the ring against veteran southpaw Aaron Coley, (16-4-1, 7 KO’s), of Patterson, CA in a scheduled ten-round clash for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Title on Thursday, November 3 at The Quiet Cannon/ Montebello Country Club and broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS, (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).

Bohachuk vs. Coley is featured on another anticipated sold-out, star studded Hollywood Fight Nights event presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions. Remaining tickets priced at $200 (First Row), $150 (Second Row), $100 (Premium Reserved Seating) and $80 (Reserved Seating) can be purchased online at 360Promotions.us. The Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Fan favorite Bohachuk has spent the last year in his native Ukraine where he endured many trials and tribulations when Russia attacked his beloved country in February. With his brother currently fighting in the Ukrainian army, Bohachuk takes great pride in fighting in the ring for his homeland while his country is at war similar to unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. Bohachuk recently received special dispensation from the Ukrainian government to represent his country and continue his boxing career in the United States.

Following a year of inactivity, the hard-hitting Bohachuk looks to continue his winning ways following a six-round knockout of Raphael Igbokwe on September 16, 2021. Coley has never been stopped and has been victim of home-town split decisions in three of his last four bouts; most recently to Jamontay Clark on April 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Previously announced and headlining on the Hollywood Fight Nights event on Thursday, November 3, Fast Rising Irish Star, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (4-0, 3 KOs), battles Delen Parsley, (13-1, 4 KO’s), in a scheduled eight-round junior middleweight bout.

Press release courtesy of 360 Promotions.