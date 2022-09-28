Wednesday, September 28, 2022  |
Subscribe
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

On this day: Muhammad Ali wins controversial decision over Ken Norton at Yankee Stadium

Ali and Norton in their third bout. Photo courtesy of Bettmann/ Getty Images
28
Sep
by The Ring

A legitimate victory in a close fight or a gift from the gods?

On Sept. 28, 1976, Muhammad Ali won a 15-round unanimous decision over Ken Norton to retain the heavyweight championship of the world at Yankee Stadium in New York. Scoring was on a rounds basis and favored the winner 8-6-1, 8-7 and 8-7.

Ali, 34, whipped himself into excellent shape and was confident of scoring a knockout. The champion was 1-1 with Norton, and both of those non-title bouts had gone to the cards. However, “The Greatest” had stopped both George Foreman and Joe Frazier over the past two years and he desperately wanted a stoppage triumph over Norton.

Instead, Ali was lucky to win the fight.



Norton’s style caused just as many problems as it did in the first two encounters. The ex-marine more than matched his opponent’s vaunted jab, he punished the body, and Ali’s rope-a-dope routine was completely ineffective.

By the midway point, Ali knew he was in trouble and utilized all his guile and cunning to edge a few close rounds. However, by the end of the fight, Norton and the vast majority of ringsiders were convinced that a new champion would be crowned.

Not for the first time Ali’s name and star power got him over the line. Five months earlier, Jimmy Young bemused and befuddled a lethargic and out of shape Ali in Landover, Maryland. While Young was guilty of overuse of defensive tactics, Ali struggled to land a punch of consequence.

The reality in 1976 was that Ali was over the hill and ready to be taken.

close

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2022 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.