Lyndon Arthur stops Walter Sequeira in six, Gwynne and Woodruff battle to a draw

This one was uppercut city.

Former Commonwealth light heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur returned to action with a stay-busy sixth-round stoppage of Argentina’s Walter Sequeira at the Bolton Whites Hotel in Bolton, England, on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Arthur scored two knockdowns off the right uppercut in Round 3 and the visitor was on borrowed time thereafter. Arthur went through the motions for the remainder of the bout, but another jolting right uppercut in the sixth prompted referee Bob Williams to halt the action.

There was six pounds between the fighters at the official weigh in for this scheduled eight rounder (183 Arthur and 177 Sequeira), but it literally looked like the pair were separated by two divisions. Arthur was enormous by comparison.

For the most part, Sequeira found himself on the end of steady jab although the visitor did have some success when he lets his hands go. However, after being admonished by trainer Pat Barrett, Arthur jumped up a couple of gears and took control. It was easy work from that point on.

The 31-year-old Arthur (19-1, 13 KOs) was returning to action for the first time since losing his unbeaten record to countryman Anthony Yarde via fourth-round stoppage. One year earlier, the 31-year-old had beaten Yarde on points, but he was completely overwhelmed in the rematch.

Sequeira drops to 25-10-1 (17 KOs).

The fight of the night was a British lightweight championship fight between Welshmen.

Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) retained the prestigious title by virtue of a 12-round majority decision draw over Craig Woodruff. One judge scored the bout 116-113 for Gwynne, but was overruled by two tallies of 114-114.

Both men covered themselves in glory by engaging in a fierce battle from start to finish. Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs) initially boxed off the backfoot and employed some nice switch-hitting tactics, but he was only too happy engage as the fight wore on.

A rematch looks like a natural.

At junior middleweight, unbeaten Troy Williamson (19-0-1, 13 KOs) stopped Argentina’s David Benitez in six rounds.

Williamson did what he had to do with a relatively ho-hum performance, but the good news for U.K. fans is that he’ll now clash with countryman Josh Kelly in a British junior middleweight title defense.