Weights from South Africa – Kevin Lerena vs Mariusz Wach
There was a big buzz at a crowded weigh-in this morning at Emperor’s Palace, South Africa for Saturday’s card promoted by Golden Gloves Promotions entitled “Lights Out.”
In the main event, Kevin Lerena, 27-1 with 14 knockouts takes on former world title challenger, Mariusz Wach, 36-8 with 19 knockouts in a 12-round heavyweight bout.
In the main supporting bout, South African lightweight champion, Tshifhiwa Munyai, 35-6-1 with 20 knockouts defends his title against Lusanda Komanisi, 26-6 with 22 knockouts in another 12-rounder.
Kevin Lerena 233.7 lbs vs Mariusz Wach 267.9 lbs
Heavyweight – 12 rounds
Tshifhiwa Munyai 134.8 lbs vs Lusanda Komanisi 134.9 lbs
South African Lightweight Title – 12 rounds
Keaton Gomes 220.7 lbs vs Danny Ngokwey 205.9 lbs
Heavyweight – 6 rounds
Ricardo Malajika 116.6 vs Arnel Lubisi 116.9 lbs
Bantamweight – 6 rounds
Beaven Sibanda 106.9 lbs vs Mfanuvele Ntuli 108.5 lbs
Flyweight – 4 rounds
Keanu Koopman 146.1 lbs vs Caiphus Manale 142.3 lbs
Welterweight – 4 rounds