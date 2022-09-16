Weights from South Africa – Kevin Lerena vs Mariusz Wach

Kevin Lerena (right) and Mariusz Wach (left)

There was a big buzz at a crowded weigh-in this morning at Emperor’s Palace, South Africa for Saturday’s card promoted by Golden Gloves Promotions entitled “Lights Out.”

In the main event, Kevin Lerena, 27-1 with 14 knockouts takes on former world title challenger, Mariusz Wach, 36-8 with 19 knockouts in a 12-round heavyweight bout.

In the main supporting bout, South African lightweight champion, Tshifhiwa Munyai, 35-6-1 with 20 knockouts defends his title against Lusanda Komanisi, 26-6 with 22 knockouts in another 12-rounder.

Kevin Lerena 233.7 lbs vs Mariusz Wach 267.9 lbs

Heavyweight – 12 rounds

Tshifhiwa Munyai 134.8 lbs vs Lusanda Komanisi 134.9 lbs

South African Lightweight Title – 12 rounds

Keaton Gomes 220.7 lbs vs Danny Ngokwey 205.9 lbs

Heavyweight – 6 rounds

Ricardo Malajika 116.6 vs Arnel Lubisi 116.9 lbs

Bantamweight – 6 rounds

Beaven Sibanda 106.9 lbs vs Mfanuvele Ntuli 108.5 lbs

Flyweight – 4 rounds

Keanu Koopman 146.1 lbs vs Caiphus Manale 142.3 lbs

Welterweight – 4 rounds