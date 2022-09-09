Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall postponed

Photo courtesy of Boxxer

London, England – 9th September 2022 – As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday’s event, BOXXER: Legacy – Shields vs Marshall.

Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly sombre time.

We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday, 15th October, at The O2 in London.

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom said: “This is an unprecedented moment in our history and our sincere thoughts are primarily with the Royal Family and the nation at this time. Out of respect, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided to postpone Saturday’s show.

“A provisional date for Saturday, 15th October at The O2 is being worked on by all parties to stage this unique and iconic night of celebration for women’s sport at a more appropriate time.”

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: “All of our thoughts at Sky Sports Boxing are with the Royal Family at this time.

“As much as we were all looking forward to witnessing this historical sporting spectacle this weekend, it is absolutely right to respectfully reschedule the show for October 15th.”

Further updates on the new date will be made at the earliest opportunity via Boxxer.com and on BOXXER social channels.

