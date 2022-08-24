Tyson Fury issues seven-day deadline to arrange Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash

Tyson Fury flexes for the fans during the media workout for his Ring/WBC heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte in London. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The reigning WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury has issued an ultimatum to anyone interested in putting up the money for an undisputed championship fight with Ring, IBF, WBA and WBO counterpart Oleksandr Usyk.

On Saturday, Usyk scored a repeat 12-round points win over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Afterwards, the super-talented Ukrainian made it clear that Fury is the only opponent he’s interested in facing.

Several parties will be desperate to host the first undisputed heavyweight title fight of the century. However, “The Gypsy King” insists that the clock is ticking.

“I’m gonna give you all seven days – till the 1st of September, to come up with the money,” said Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) via a video posted on his official Twitter account. “If not, thank you very much, it’s been a blast, I’m retired.

“And also, guys, all the offers submitted must be to my lawyer, Robert Davies, in writing and with proof of funds. Let the games begin.”

Just over a week prior to Usyk-Joshua 2 taking place, Fury confirmed his retirement from the sport. When contacted, the 34-year-old Englishman willingly vacated The Ring championship – which Usyk now holds – but the WBC requested that Fury put his retirement in writing by Aug. 26.

With Fury’s deadline in place, one would expect the WBC to follow suit.