On this day: Hector Camacho outclasses Jose Luis Ramirez, wins WBC 135-pound title

Camacho (right) was too quick and crafty for Ramirez. Photo by The Ring Magazine/ Getty Images

A classic case of bull versus matador.

On August 10, 1985, Hector Camacho scored a dominant 12-round unanimous decision over Jose Luis Ramirez to win the WBC lightweight title at the Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The official scores were 119-109, 119-112 and 118-111.

Camacho entered as a former WBC 130-pound titleholder with a 26-0 record. The super-talented New York-based Puerto Rican held wins over Rafael Limon (TKO 5) and Rafael Solis (KO 5) in championship fights.

Mexico’s Ramirez brought a formidable 90-5 (74 KOs) record to the ring. The Culiacan-based warrior was in the form of his life, having won the title from the hard-hitting Edwin Rosario in a Fight of the Year classic in November 1984.

But styles make fights.

The challenger dominated this all-southpaw matchup. Camacho looked speeded up as he whizzed around the perimeter of the ring and picked his punches. Ramirez, who was dropped by a sharp left in Round 3, struggled to score and was outboxed from beginning to end.

“I’m the best fighter pound for pound in the world,” yelled the new champion when interviewed by HBO.

“[Ray] Mancini, I don’t respect your opinion. C’mon on baby so I can knock you out. And Pernell Whitaker, you can get some too. [Livingston] Bramble, Jimmy Paul… Larry Holmes, all of you, come on with it baby!”

Yes, “The Macho Man” always lacked for confidence.