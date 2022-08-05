Dalton Smith-Sam O’Maison and undercard: Weigh-in photos

Sheffield, UK: Dalton Smith and Sam O’Maison Weigh In ahead of their fight for the vacant British Super-Lightweight Title tomorrow night. 5 August 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Sheffield’s most successful amateur boxer of all time Dalton Smith and Rotherham’s Sam O’Maison get ready to engage in a British junior welterweight title bout.

Derby junior welterweight Sandy Ryan gets an immediate shot at redemption against Erica Anabella Farias after suffering her first defeat in the pros at the hands of the former World Champion from Argentina on the Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan undercard in March.

Romford heavyweight sensation Johnny Fisher returns to the ring after recovering from a hand injury that he suffered in his points win over Gabriel Enguema in front of over 2,000 of his ‘Romford Bull Army’ at the famous Alexandra Palace in February.

Hyde lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton fights for the third time this year after notching wins over Joe Ducker at The O2 in London in February and Ezequiel Gregores at the AO Arena in Manchester in April.

Leeds junior featherweight talent Hopey Price gets his second outing of the year.

Heavy-handed Manchester cruiserweight Jordan Thompson looks to make it two KOs from two fights in 2022.

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.

10 x 2 mins vacant WBC International Female Super-Lightweight Title

SANDY RYAN 139 lbs 4oz v ERICA FARIAS 138 lbs 8oz

(Derby, England) (Escobar, Argentina)



8 x 3 mins International Super-Middleweight contest

KIERON CONWAY 167 lbs 6oz v GREGORY TRENOL 166 lbs 9oz

(Northampton, England) (Dainville, France)

6 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest

JUNAID BOSTAN 155 lbs 7oz v JOSE MANUEL LOPEZ CLAVERO 156 lbs 3oz

(Rotherham, England) (Granada, Spain)

6 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest

JUNAID BOSTAN 155 lbs 7oz v JOSE MANUEL LOPEZ CLAVERO 156 lbs 3oz

(Rotherham, England) (Granada, Spain)

NICO LEIVARS 123 lbs 2oz v ANGEL GABRIEL CHAVEZ 121 lbs 4oz

(Mansfield, England) (Barcelona, Spain)

6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

AQIB FIAZ 137 lbs 3oz v JORDAN ELLISON 137 lbs 8oz

(Oldham, England) (Seaham, Spain)

8 x 3 mins International Featherweight contest

HOPEY PRICE 125 lbs 4oz v ALEXANDRA MEJIA 124lbs 4oz

(Leeds, England) (Managua, Nicaragua)

10 x 3 mins vacant IBF European Cruiserweight Title

JORDAN THOMPSON 198 lbs 2oz v VASIL DUCAR 197 lbs 6oz

(Manchester, England) (Brno, Czech Republic)

6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

CAMPBELL HATTON 137 lbs 6oz v MICHAL DUFEK 136 lbs 2oz

(Hyde, England) (Prague, Czech Republic)

12 x 3 mins vacant British Super-Lightweight Title

DALTON SMITH 139 lbs 3oz v SAM O’MAISON 139 lbs 2 oz

(Sheffield, England) (Sheffield, England)