Seniesa Estrada signs multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank

Seniesa Estrada (right) brought her own storm to the tough Tenkai Tsunami. Photo by Sye Williams / Golden Boy Promotions

Reigning two-division world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank.



Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) is the current WBA strawweight and WBO junior flyweight champion and is the No. 1-ranked female in both divisions by both The Ring and ESPN.com. She will make her Top Rank on ESPN debut later this year.



“I am extremely excited to be part of the Top Rank family. I’m eager to get back in the ring and continue where I left off, winning world titles, putting on exciting fights, and unifying in three divisions,” said Estrada, a native of East Los Angeles, California currently rated No. 8 pound-for-pound by The Ring. “Thank you, Top Rank, for giving me the opportunity to represent women’s boxing alongside Mikaela Mayer. There is no better timing than now to be with a promotional company like Top Rank and fight on such a great platform to show the world that women’s boxing is here to stay. I’m ready to shine.”



“I am thrilled that Seniesa has signed with Top Rank and will have the opportunity to showcase her talents to the largest possible audience,” said Jerry Casarez, Estrada’s manager. “The best is yet to come!”



Estrada, an 11-year pro, has been at the forefront women’s boxing meteoric rise over the past decade. A former U.S. amateur standout with more than 100 fights in the unpaid ranks, Estrada first walked into a boxing gym at the age of 8. Before the recent women’s boxing renaissance, she earned her stripes sparring boys at Hollenbeck Youth Center in Los Angeles.



Estrada notched a signature victory in November 2019, a dominant technical decision over bitter rival and U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza. In 2021, Estrada went 3-0 and firmly established herself as a pound-for-pound force. She snatched the WBA strawweight title from longtime champion Anabel Ortiz in March, dominated Tenkai Tsunami over 10 rounds in July to win the WBO junior flyweight crown, and defended her strawweight title in December with a fourth-round stoppage over Maria Micheo.

“Seniesa Estrada is one of the world’s premier fighters and is well on her way to becoming a superstar in the sport,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “She is an engaging young woman who brings unbridled passion into the ring every time she fights. I am ecstatic that she has joined our tremendous roster of world champions.”

